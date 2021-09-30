Sedgwick names Patrick J. Walsh president of casualty operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has promoted Patrick J. Walsh to president of its casualty operations. In this role, Walsh will have executive oversight of Sedgwick's auto solutions, liability and workers' compensation business.

With more than 35 years of industry experience, Walsh has held senior leadership roles at both large carriers and third-party administrators (TPAs); he has managed teams of thousands of colleagues and overseen significant technology improvements and other enterprise initiatives. Walsh joined Sedgwick through its 2019 acquisition of York Risk Services Group, where he served as executive vice president and chief claims officer.

"Since Patrick joined Sedgwick, the company has leveraged his proficiency and deep experience in all property/casualty lines, and he continues to lead a number of our strategic growth initiatives," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer, Americas. "With Patrick's rich skillset, impressive career and proven leadership skills, our customers stand to benefit from one of the leading professionals in the industry. Clients can rest assured that they have a committed and dedicated leader in Patrick who will deliver excellence and ensure their people are well cared for."

"Sedgwick's accomplished team of casualty claims professionals are at the forefront of delivering superior services that meet the needs of our clients and business partners," Walsh said. "Working alongside these outstanding colleagues continues to be an exciting endeavor for me. We are committed to ensuring the best possible experience for our colleagues so they can continue to deliver results that exceed the expectations of our clients, their employees and partners."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

