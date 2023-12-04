Sedgwick promotes Leah Cooper to Global Chief Digital Officer

News provided by

Sedgwick

04 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has named Leah Cooper Global Chief Digital Officer, a newly formed role. With expanded responsibilities, Cooper will lead Sedgwick's technology research and development efforts, as well as collaborate with all company disciplines and business lines to further advance and execute on the company's digital roadmap and transformation strategy.

Cooper is widely recognized as a leading expert in the field of claims technology and for her fluency in outlining and explaining tech-forward solutions. She most recently served as Sedgwick's Managing Director of Global Consumer Technology. Prior to this, Cooper held positions as Vice President, and later, Senior Vice President of IT Applications, overseeing design and development of Sedgwick's client-facing technology. Cooper joined the company through Absentys — a software development and service provider helping employers comply with federal and state leave and accommodation regulations — which she co-founded and was acquired by Sedgwick in 2014. 

"Leah is an integral part of our technology leadership team. She always looks to improve the employee and customer experience by identifying, streamlining, and implementing innovative technology-based solutions," said Jason Landrum, Sedgwick's Global Chief Information Officer. "Leah brings a fresh, out-of-the-box perspective to every project and works seamlessly with numerous teams and stakeholders to deliver key strategic solutions. She has proven her capabilities time and time again and inspires everyone around her."

Under Cooper's leadership, the Sedgwick technology team designed and built smart.ly, a leading-edge, cloud-based, multilingual platform that enables web-based and API-driven claim intake and submission. Thanks to smart.ly, Sedgwick received the 2020 CIO 100 Award, 2020 Business Insurance Innovation Award and the 2021 Marsh Quigley Award for Innovation.

Earlier this year, Cooper assembled a team dedicated to developing strategic and practical use cases for generative AI, and her expertise was instrumental in launching Sedgwick's industry-first ChatGPT tool, Sidekick.

"Sedgwick has always been at the forefront of technology-based solutions, and we remain committed to providing state-of-the-art platforms for our valued clients and colleagues," Cooper said. "I am grateful for this opportunity, which allows me to continue exploring my passion: tackling complex problems with innovative technology solutions."

Cooper was recognized in 2022 as a Business Insurance Women to Watch honoree. She holds a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University and recently earned a Certificate of Specialization in Entrepreneurship Innovation from Harvard Business School Online.

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Also from this source

Sedgwick expands partnership with Workday to modernize API connectivity in disability and leave programs

Sedgwick expands partnership with Workday to modernize API connectivity in disability and leave programs

Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions announced an expanded partnership with...
U.S. product recalls fall during Q3 even as regulatory scrutiny increases

U.S. product recalls fall during Q3 even as regulatory scrutiny increases

U.S. product recall activity recorded it largest quarterly decline in over three years, as events fell by more than ten percent between Q2 and Q3...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.