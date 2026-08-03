Sedgwick secures Lloyd's Surveyor Agency appointments for Houston and New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has secured Lloyd's Surveyor Agency appointments for Houston and New Orleans, further strengthening the company's existing ability to support marine clients across two of the most significant United States ports.

A Lloyd's Surveyor Agency appointment is a highly prestigious designation awarded to top-tier marine surveyors and claims adjusters within the Lloyd's market. Appointed agencies serve as trusted local resources, providing expertise and support to the global insurance community across major ports and commercial centers worldwide.

The appointments recognize Sedgwick's technical expertise and commitment to delivering specialized marine services in critical maritime markets. Houston and New Orleans represent important centers of global commerce, with Houston supporting significant energy, petrochemical, offshore and project cargo activity, and New Orleans serving as a gateway for the Mississippi River, bulk cargo, grain, and barge-related operations.

"The Lloyd's Surveyor Agency appointments for Houston and New Orleans represent an important recognition of our marine team's expertise and our significant and expanding role in the global marine insurance marketplace," said Darin Miller, National Director Marine at Sedgwick. "Our teams understand the unique challenges across the Gulf Coast markets, and this recognition further underscores our ability to provide independent reporting and technical excellence when clients need it the most."

"These appointments strengthen our ability to support the Lloyd's market with high-quality service in two of the world's most important maritime hubs," said Ronnie Adcock, Global Practice Leader, Marine at Sedgwick. "This recognition reinforces Sedgwick's commitment to delivering the technical expertise, local market knowledge, and timely support that Lloyd's syndicates, brokers, and international insurers expect from a trusted partner.

Sedgwick provides marine claims and loss adjusting services through a network of experienced professionals with expertise across complex marine losses and evolving global supply chain risks. The company's coordinated approach helps clients navigate marine incidents with technical knowledge, operational experience and coordinated support.

More information about Sedgwick's marine capabilities is available online.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.