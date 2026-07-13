Sedgwick Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification

Certified for the Fifth Consecutive Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year in the United States. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Sedgwick.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Earning this certification for the fifth consecutive year reflects the culture our colleagues have built together, one grounded in care, collaboration, and a shared commitment to supporting one another," said Michelle Hay, Global Chief People Officer, Sedgwick. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating meaningful opportunities for our people to develop their careers, make an impact, and feel connected to our purpose. It is the dedication of our colleagues and the strength of our culture that make Sedgwick a place where people can thrive."

At Sedgwick, we empower our team to focus on the moments that matter most by combining human expertise, empathy, and judgment with innovative technology that we are known for.

Being committed to creating a workplace where colleagues feel valued and inspired to grow is central to who we are and our caring culture, which takes many forms. The Sedgwick Family Fund has awarded more than $1 million to nearly 600 colleagues facing personal hardship. And always-on learning resources like Sedgwick University, along with programs like Growth Week, helped more than 5,000 colleagues advance in 2025 alone. It's our mission to create an environment where colleagues can grow, adapt, and thrive.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Sedgwick stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

For more information on careers at Sedgwick, visit, http://www.sedgwick.com/careers/

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.