Sedgwick launches concierge-level service for heavy equipment repairs

Direct repair network delivers a seamless experience for carriers and customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, today announced the launch of its heavy equipment direct repair program, providing carriers a seamless, end-to-end solution for managing heavy equipment repairs nationwide. The launch of the service is building on the largest private passenger direct repair network in the U.S., Sedgwick expands concierge-level service for heavy equipment claims.

The program builds on Sedgwick's position as the provider of the largest private passenger direct repair network in the U.S., with more than 3400+ contracted body shops. Carriers can now access a network of 250 certified heavy equipment repair facilities serving 18-wheelers, refrigerated trucks, extended-height vans, and other specialized vehicles, with the same concierge-level service delivered across Sedgwick's auto repair network.

"Managing heavy equipment repairs can be complex, but Sedgwick's direct repair program puts carriers in the driver's seat," said Chris Bakes, Managing Director of Auto Solutions, Sedgwick. "Our certified technicians, nationwide coverage, and digital tools allow carriers to deliver fast, reliable service while controlling costs and keeping their customers informed at every step."

Every facility in Sedgwick's heavy equipment network is electronically integrated with the company's mobile app and digital platform, giving carriers, customers, and technicians a streamlined and transparent repair experience from start to finish. Through mobile photo capture, technicians can quickly upload images and documentation directly to the carrier, while real-time repair tracking keeps customers informed with live updates from network facilities. In-app communication and approvals accelerate reviews, reduce delays, and keep repairs moving forward.

"We support every step of the repair journey," said Telly Berry, Director of Vendor Management, Sedgwick. "From scheduling to final repair completion, our dedicated experts and trusted network of certified facilities ensure vehicles are repaired correctly and efficiently, helping carriers keep operations moving without disruption."

Combined with contracted labor rates and transparent pricing, the platform helps carriers control costs, reduce cycle times, and keep their policyholders informed every step of the way. This expansion further strengthens Sedgwick's ability to deliver a fully integrated direct repair solution across both auto and heavy equipment at a national scale.

Carriers also benefit from rapid estimates within 48 hours of inspection, nationwide coverage, and the assurance that all repairs are performed by certified heavy equipment technicians.

Carriers interested in learning more about Sedgwick's Heavy Equipment Direct Repair Program can contact the team via email or visit the direct repair program auto repair network. Repair facilities interested in joining the network can register online.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.