Sedgwick's unique surgery nurse solution helps patients take steps to improve their recovery

When an operation is approved, our surgery nurse team will engage the injured employee using a pre-habilitation/rehabilitation model designed to prepare their mind and body before surgery to improve the outcome and their recovery. The model includes an assessment of the employee's health literacy, education regarding their surgery, strengthening exercises, preparedness reviews, and the use of innovative technology that keeps them engaged before and after surgery. The patient's progress is monitored and encouraged by an experienced nurse who holds a certification as a case manager.

Using their computer or mobile device, the employee can also receive brief daily lessons carefully selected to improve pre-operative physical strength, nutrition and well-being, and address issues related to smoking cessation and home readiness. Movements such as steps and range of motion are measured using a specialized app developed by PeerWell. The daily exercises and well-being guidance continue after surgery to support recovery efforts.

"Our surgery nurse services and resources empower injured employees through education. These tools allow them to take an active part in their health care and help mitigate the fear and anxiety often associated with surgery," said Andrea J. Buhl, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, SVP of clinically integrated medical programs at Sedgwick.

Sedgwick's surgery nurse solution offers a key benefit for patients by giving them the tools they need to address health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and other pre-existing conditions, before surgery. This unique service helps injured employees to be better prepared physically and mentally, and to confidently steer themselves toward a faster recovery.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 21,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is KKR; Stone Point Capital LLC, La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

