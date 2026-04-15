Sedogen announces issuance of new U.S. patent for the use of diazoxide formulations to treat behavioral symptoms in Prader-Willi syndrome

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedogen LLC, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by Prader-Willi syndrome, announced today the issuance of a new patent (12,589,098) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to the use of pharmaceutical formulations of diazoxide to reduce behavioral symptoms in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). These behavioral symptoms include food-related behavioral symptoms, such as preoccupation with food and constant thoughts about food.

"My daughter was the first individual living with PWS that was treated with diazoxide, dating back to 2013. I'm thrilled that this patent was issued after much effort, strengthening our commitment to serve the Prader-Willi syndrome community," said Sara Cotter, Founder and President of Sedogen.

U.S. Patent Number 12,589,098 was issued on March 31, 2026 and expires June 6, 2034.

About PWS

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare, complex, multisystem, neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs spontaneously in approximately 1 in 16,000 births.i The underlying cause of PWS is the lack of expression of paternally inherited imprinted genes on chromosome 15q11-q13. These genetic anomalies lead to a distinctive phenotype that includes mild to moderate levels of intellectual disability, developmental delays, growth hormone deficiency, hypogonadism, failure to thrive during infancy, and ultimately hyperphagia (the syndrome's hallmark symptom). For more information about PWS, visit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (www.fpwr.org) and Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (www.pwsausa.org).

iBurd L, Vesely B, Martsolf J, Kerbeshian J. Prevalence study of Prader-Willi syndrome in North Dakota. Am J Med Genet. 1990; 37:97-9.

About Sedogen

Sedogen LLC is a parent-led company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by Prader-Willi syndrome.

www.sedogen.com

SOURCE Sedogen