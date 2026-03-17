Sedona Yoga Festival 2026: Global Experts Unite, Apr 23-27

Producers expand global programming for world-renowned yoga event in Sedona's Red Rocks

SEDONA, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LightBox Media announces the return of the Sedona Yoga Festival, an immersive five-day event designed for individuals seeking to deepen their understanding and practice of yoga and holistic wellness. Set against the iconic backdrop of Sedona, Arizona, the festival offers a unique opportunity to engage with global yoga experts and explore a wide spectrum of traditional and modern wellness techniques.

To secure a place at this transformative experience, visit https://sedonayogafestival.com/

"The Sedona Yoga Festival is committed to creating meaningful connection and transformative experiences," said producer Heather Sanders. "In 2026, we are deepening our commitment to conscious leadership, global connection and personal healing."

Attendees at the Sedona Yoga Festival will have the opportunity to engage with a diverse curriculum focused on personal growth and well-being. The festival brings together leading instructors from around the world, offering insights into both foundational and advanced yoga techniques. Participants can expect to:

Expert Guidance: Hear from yoga experts from around the world, gaining diverse perspectives and advanced insights.

Hear from yoga experts from around the world, gaining diverse perspectives and advanced insights. Skill Development: Learn beginning and advanced yoga techniques, catering to all levels of experience.

Learn beginning and advanced yoga techniques, catering to all levels of experience. Holistic Exploration: Immersion in the energy of Sedona's mystical red rocks while learning traditional yoga practices and modern wellness techniques.

Immersion in the energy of Sedona's mystical red rocks while learning traditional yoga practices and modern wellness techniques. Comprehensive Offerings: Experience education offerings in yoga, meditation, breathwork, sound healing, Ayurveda, and holistic health.

Event Details

The Sedona Yoga Festival will take place from April 23-27, 2026 , at the Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock . This event is open to anyone interested in yoga, from seasoned practitioners to those just beginning their journey. The festival is curated to provide a rich and accessible environment for learning and connection.

For more information about the Sedona Yoga Festival or to register, please visit: https://sedonayogafestival.com/

The Sedona Yoga Festival is an immersive yoga conference and wellness gathering set among the iconic red rocks of Sedona, Arizona—one of the world's most powerful natural landscapes. Taking place each spring, the festival brings together internationally respected yoga teachers, movement specialists, meditation guides, and wisdom keepers for a multi-day experience rooted in practice, learning, and community. Designed for practitioners of all levels, the conference offers a rich blend of yoga classes, workshops, lectures, outdoor experiences, music, and healing arts. Participants engage in diverse styles of yoga, explore philosophy and mindfulness, and connect with nature in a setting known for its beauty and energetic resonance. More than a yoga festival, this is a curated conference experience that honors tradition while welcoming innovation. The Sedona Yoga Festival invites you to deepen your practice, expand your perspective, and connect—within yourself, with others, and with the land itself. For more information, visit: https://sedonayogafestival.com/.

SOURCE LightBox Media