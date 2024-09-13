SEDONUTS DONUT AND COFFEE SHOP PLANS BIG REGIONAL EXPANSION

SEDONA, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 2:30 am in the Red Rock country of Sedona, Arizona. There's usually not much going on at that time unless you're making what are arguably some of the best donuts in North America.

In a quiet shopping center on Old Highway 89A, the lines form early to get a dozen very large and sweet confections at Sedonuts Donut and Coffee Shop.

Sedonuts is a family-owned donut and coffee shop that was the brainchild of Paul and Lynette Gilkey. The couple opened Sedonuts three years ago in west Sedona and, over that time, built what many will say is the #1 Donut and Coffee Shop experience in North America. YELP Travel Guide ranks Sedonuts in the Top 40 Donut Shops in the U.S. and Canada.

The Gilkeys have big plans for the Sedonuts brand and opened their second store in Cottonwood, Arizona, this week. And there's a good chance Sedonuts will be coming to your town sometime soon.

Link – https://sedonutsandcoffee.com

What makes Sedonuts so unique? Owner Paul Gilkey says, "We are not a chain donut shop. We are a family operation, and we genuinely love what we do. Our people, ingredients, and products are all personally sourced and the best in the industry. Our donuts are famous among travelers worldwide, and our coffee is so delicious that we sell it in our stores with our name on the bags. We do a lot of the little things very well. We want every Sedonuts store to be a welcoming, customer-first experience. "

With the success of the Sedona store, the Gilkeys have big plans to expand their unique donut and coffee footprint. Sedonuts in Cottonwood, AZ, is now open, and in 2025, expansion plans include Old Town Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Tempe, Flagstaff, and Prescott, Arizona.

ABOUT SEDONUTS:

Sedonuts is considered the Southwest's #1 Donut and Coffee Shop experience. The Sedona Sedonuts is at 2370 W. State, Rte. 89A, Sedona, Arizona. The newest Sedonuts is in Cottonwood, Arizona, a 777 North Main, Old Town Cottonwood.

