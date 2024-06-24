SEE Announces the Total Consideration for Its Offer to Purchase 5.500% Senior Notes Due 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealed Air Corporation ("SEE") (NYSE: SEE) today announced the total consideration (the "Total Consideration") relating to its previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for any and all of its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") is $998.77 for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Total Consideration was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 17, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase"), by reference to a fixed spread of 50 basis points plus the yield to maturity of 5.133% based on the bid-side price of the reference security (2.875% due June 15, 2025), as quoted on the Bloomberg Bond Trader PX3 page as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, today. In addition to the Total Consideration, SEE will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on Notes purchased up to, but not including, June 28, 2024, which is the expected settlement date (the "Settlement Date") of the Tender Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, accrued interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, including Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents").

Title of

Security CUSIP

Number/ISIN Principal

Amount Outstanding U.S. Treasury

Reference

Security Reference Yield Bloomberg

Reference Page Fixed Spread Total Consideration(1) 5.500% Senior

Notes due

2025 81211KAX8/

US1211KAX81 (Rule 144A),

U81193 AP6 / USU81193AP68

(Regulation S) $400,000,000 2.875% due

June 15, 2025 5.133 % PX3 50 bps $998.77

(1) Price per $1,000 of principal amount of Notes tendered

The Tender Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, unless extended or earlier terminated by SEE.

SEE has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to act as exclusive Dealer Manager. Global Bondholder Services Corporation has been retained to serve as both the depositary and the information agent (the "Depositary and Information Agent") for the Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll free) or (212) 834-3554 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and other related materials should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at [email protected] (email), 1-855-654-2014 (U.S. Toll Free), 1-212-430-3774 (Banks and Brokers).

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are available at the following web address: https://www.gbsc-usa.com/sealedair/.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any Notes nor is this announcement an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase new debt securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents, which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will SEE accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a notice of satisfaction and discharge with respect to the Notes.

None of SEE, its affiliates, their respective board of directors, the Dealer Manager, the trustee of the Notes or the Depositary and Information Agent makes any recommendation to any holder of Notes in connection with the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

About SEE

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, LIQUIBOX® brand liquids systems, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

