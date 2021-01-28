See Better. Hear Better. Play Better. Oakley Teams-Up With Turtle Beach To Give Gamers The Ultimate Performance Advantage

The partnership launches with a collaborative Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection featuring Oakley's Prizm™ Gaming Lens Technology that delivers next-level performance benefits for digital gaming by reducing eyestrain and fatigue. The result is a purpose-inspired collection that provides vision benefits while fitting seamlessly with Turtle Beach's best-selling gaming headsets featuring the brand's patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology for unmatched comfort.

"Turtle Beach and Oakley have been collaborating behind-the-scenes for several years to bring the best eyewear in gaming to market, leveraging Turtle Beach's experience in gaming and esports to help develop a product that gives a competitive edge to gamers of all skill levels," said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. "With Oakley's groundbreaking gaming eyewear and our high-performance gaming audio, we continue to strive for ways to advance glasses-friendly comfort and the overall gaming experience. We're also exploring other areas where Turtle Beach and Oakley may be able to do more together to further improve gaming performance, including collaborating on materials technologies, product design, merch, apparel, and more."

The initial Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection includes two products. First, the Metalink RX frames, which come in a black and grey colorway and feature Turtle Beach's iconic logo on the temple. The Metalink RX frames feature headset-compatible temples to ensure they stay in place even in the most intense gaming sessions, and come with a custom Turtle Beach logo microbag. Gamers who wear glasses can purchase the frames from Oakley.com, and Oakley will create custom Prizm™ Gaming Lenses based on their prescription.

"As Oakley moves further into gaming, partnering with Turtle Beach is a natural fit as both brands are leaders and innovators in two key areas of gaming performance – sight and sound," said Caio Amato, Oakley Global Marketing Director. "We've now harnessed the momentum gained after releasing Prizm™ Gaming Lens Technology, our first optical solution developed specifically for gaming, to combine the performance-focused benefits you expect to find in a pair of Oakley frames with headset-compatible design. The resulting products bridge the gap between physical and digital gaming while setting up players for victory in their gaming pursuits."

To further celebrate the new partnership, Oakley and Turtle Beach have also designed a limited-edition set of Frogskins Lite sunglasses. The newest evolution of Oakley's most iconic lifestyle eyewear, the Frogskins Lite sunglasses feature a throwback Turtle Beach color scheme, plus Oakley's Prizm™ Ruby Iridium Lenses, and a rainbow gradient Oakley logo and Turtle Beach logo on the temple. The sunglasses also come with a custom Turtle Beach logo microbag.

The limited edition Oakley x Turtle Beach Collection is available for purchase starting today online at both Oakley and Turtle Beach. For additional information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information on the Oakley x Turtle Beach collaboration, please visit Oakley.com.

About Oakley, Inc.

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Southern California, Oakley is one of the leading product design and sport performance brands in the world. The holder of more than 900 patents, Oakley is a culture of creators, inventors, idealists and scientists obsessed with using design and innovation to create products and experiences that inspire greatness. This philosophy has made Oakley one of the most iconic and inimitable brands on the market, with products that world-class athletes around the globe depend on to compete at the highest level possible. Oakley is known for its High Definition Optics®, which features unparalleled optical clarity and precision along with impact resistance and UV protection, incorporated into all of the brand's sun, prescription eyewear, and premium goggles. Oakley extended its position as one of the world's leading sports eyewear brand into apparel and accessories. Oakley has men's and women's product lines that appeal to Sports Performance, Active, and Lifestyle consumers. Oakley is a subsidiary of Luxottica Group. Additional information is available at www.oakley.com.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.org ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

