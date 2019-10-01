See How #CarCare Saves You Money

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new video from the Car Care Council, entitled "Auto Care Goes a Long Way," shows how vehicle owners can save money with some simple preventative maintenance.

"A little auto care can go a long way toward protecting your vehicle investment," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "Neglecting your vehicle can be very costly in the form of more expensive repairs and loss of resale value down the road. The Car Care Council's new video highlights easy ways to keep your vehicle running efficiently and safely."

Introduced for Fall Car Care Month in October, the new video illustrates how addressing certain items like brakes, tires, belts and hoses and fluids, including oil, antifreeze, steering, brake, transmission and wiper fluids, will help keep your car running smoothly and efficiently, saving money at the gas pump. Other areas of the vehicle, such as heating and air conditioning systems, wipers and lights, should also be checked periodically.

Produced in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media (ANTV), the Car Care Council's new video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLETdH1foDI and is also available in the ANTV digital management system for repair shops to share with their customers.

To help you get the most out of your vehicle investment and protect its long-term value, visit the Car Care Council's website at www.carcare.org and sign up for the free custom service schedule.

About the Car Care Council

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the "Be Car Care Aware" consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For the latest car care news, visit the council's online media room at http://media.carcare.org. To order a free copy of the popular Car Care Guide, visit the council's consumer education website at www.carcare.org.

