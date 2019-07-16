SEE INVESTIGATION REMINDER/UPDATE: Hagens Berman Reminds Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors of Ongoing Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Sealed Air Corporation of the firm's ongoing investigation of possible disclosure violations.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air securities between May 8, 2015 and June 20, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

The firm's investigation concerns the veracity of Sealed Air's financial reporting, which has given rise to intense regulatory scrutiny, an internal audit committee investigation, and now the recent firing of the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, Sealed Air announced that it had terminated CFO Bill Stiehl for cause. Stiehl's firing comes following the audit committee's completion of an internal investigation after the Company had received two separate subpoenas from the Securities Exchange Commission. Specifically, the SEC is investigating the Company's (i) accounting for income taxes, financial reporting and disclosures and (ii) the selection of its audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm. Based on this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on June 21, 2019.

On July 15, 2019, KeyBank reportedly downgraded Sealed Air to underweight, citing demand weakness and other risks.

"We're focused on investors' losses, circumstances requiring Stiehl's firing, and the extent to which the Company and senior management may have misled investors concerning the Company's previously reported financial results," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding SEE should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SEE@hbsslaw.com.

