See It All from the Street--or from Above! Celebrate America's 250th at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade on April 18

News provided by

Franklin County Visitors Bureau

Apr 16, 2026, 19:02 ET

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites you to celebrate America's 250th birthday and kick off a season of countywide festivities at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade on Saturday, April 18, 2026, stepping off at 1:00 PM in downtown Chambersburg. This once in a generation celebration is your chance to experience the full spirit, color, and creativity of Franklin County—right from the parade route or from a special birds eye view.

Continue Reading
Celebrate America's 250th anniversary at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade in downtown Chambersburg PA. One hundred entries are taking to the street to celebrate the American semiquincentennial. Come in person or discover how to view online in the adjacent story.
Celebrate America's 250th anniversary at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade in downtown Chambersburg PA. One hundred entries are taking to the street to celebrate the American semiquincentennial. Come in person or discover how to view online in the adjacent story.

With one hundred entries, the parade promises an afternoon packed with excitement for all ages. Families can look forward to:

  • Floats of every shape and size
  • Greencastle Antrim Marching Band bringing hometown pride
  • Forts, horses, and wagons
  • Classic cars and Jeeps
  • Antique fire engines alongside impressive modern equipment
  • Veterans' groups, youth performers, and community organizations
  • Living history, arts, agriculture, and innovation displays
  • And so much more filling the streets with energy and celebration

This is Franklin County showing up in full force to honor 250 years of America and the people, stories, and communities that make our nation what it is.

Pennsylvania's America250PA initiative embraces the acronym EPIC—Educate, Preserve, Innovate, Celebrate. The Franklin County parade brings these themes to life with entries that highlight the county's heritage, creativity, and forward-looking spirit. Every participant helps tell the story of Franklin County and what the county is proud to share with the world.

Join the celebration in person or enjoy a birds-eye view from home. With family, neighbors or along the streets of downtown Chambersburg, the afternoon of April 18 will be filled with music, history, horses, tractors, fire engines, and unforgettable community pride.

For those unable to attend in person, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau is offering a special second floor livestream from the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. This elevated vantage point provides a unique bird's eye view of the parade as it moves through downtown—perfect for anyone who wants to be part of the celebration from afar.

Tune in here on parade day and celebrate America's 250th birthday with Franklin County PA.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason-Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Seven Acts Pass On at First A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic of 2026

Seven Acts Pass On at First A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic of 2026

Franklin County Visitors Bureau is excited to announce the winning acts from the IceFest A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic. More than a dozen...
Final Week of Franklin County Festival of Trees 2025: There's a Song in the Air

Final Week of Franklin County Festival of Trees 2025: There's a Song in the Air

Not only is there a song in the air at the 2025 Franklin County Festival of Trees but there is also an abundance of holiday cheer, sparkling trees,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Art

Art

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics