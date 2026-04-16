See It All from the Street--or from Above! Celebrate America's 250th at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade on April 18

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites you to celebrate America's 250th birthday and kick off a season of countywide festivities at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade on Saturday, April 18, 2026, stepping off at 1:00 PM in downtown Chambersburg. This once in a generation celebration is your chance to experience the full spirit, color, and creativity of Franklin County—right from the parade route or from a special birds eye view.

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary at the EPIC Franklin County America250PA Parade in downtown Chambersburg PA. One hundred entries are taking to the street to celebrate the American semiquincentennial. Come in person or discover how to view online in the adjacent story.

With one hundred entries, the parade promises an afternoon packed with excitement for all ages. Families can look forward to:

Floats of every shape and size

Greencastle Antrim Marching Band bringing hometown pride

Forts, horses, and wagons

Classic cars and Jeeps

Antique fire engines alongside impressive modern equipment

Veterans' groups, youth performers, and community organizations

Living history, arts, agriculture, and innovation displays

And so much more filling the streets with energy and celebration

This is Franklin County showing up in full force to honor 250 years of America and the people, stories, and communities that make our nation what it is.

Pennsylvania's America250PA initiative embraces the acronym EPIC—Educate, Preserve, Innovate, Celebrate. The Franklin County parade brings these themes to life with entries that highlight the county's heritage, creativity, and forward-looking spirit. Every participant helps tell the story of Franklin County and what the county is proud to share with the world.

Join the celebration in person or enjoy a birds-eye view from home. With family, neighbors or along the streets of downtown Chambersburg, the afternoon of April 18 will be filled with music, history, horses, tractors, fire engines, and unforgettable community pride.

For those unable to attend in person, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau is offering a special second floor livestream from the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. This elevated vantage point provides a unique bird's eye view of the parade as it moves through downtown—perfect for anyone who wants to be part of the celebration from afar.

Tune in here on parade day and celebrate America's 250th birthday with Franklin County PA.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason-Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau