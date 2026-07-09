Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites the Community to Experience the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg on July 18

A living history portrayal of the 1864 ransoming, burning and rebirth of Chambersburg is so realistic that the town appears to be ablaze.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to step into Chambersburg's extraordinary past and celebrate the spirit that rebuilt the community after the devastating events of July 30, 1864. The annual 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg living history portrayal returns on Saturday, July 18, bringing history to life with dramatic lighting and atmospheric effects that recreate the moment the town was set ablaze.

The flames and smoke enveloped the townspeople, who stood helpless as the core of Chambersburg burned.

The day begins at 9 AM with Old Market Day, a beloved street festival filling downtown Chambersburg with art, crafts, food, music, and local vendors. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Franklin County Visitors Center to enjoy Stars, Stripes & Stitches, a patriotic quilt display celebrating American craftsmanship. Guests can also purchase raffle tickets for the Cumberland Valley Quilt Guild's annual raffle quilt as well as enter a drawing for a Franklin County prize basket filled with local favorites.

Throughout the day, downtown offers a variety of special experiences. The Masonic Temple on South Second Street hosts an open house from 11 AM to 3 PM, welcoming visitors into one of the few core downtown properties untouched by the 1864 fire. The Broad Street Fire Museum opens its doors from 4 PM to 8 PM, showcasing historic firefighting equipment and stories of Chambersburg's volunteer fire companies.

Evening activities begin at 5:30 PM with free horse and wagon rides, departing from Memorial Square and offering a glimpse of Chambersburg's past and present. At 6 PM, audiences can gather on Courthouse Plaza for A Conversation with John Brown, a live interpretation exploring Brown's time in Franklin County and the tensions that shaped the nation.

At 7 PM, Courthouse Plaza becomes the stage for the Finals of A Cappella & Unplugged, where finalists-- Brandon Lee, Jack's Back, Jenni Joy, Josh & Chris, Lily Snowberger, and Noah Mellott--compete for the title of 2025 Champion and a $500 prize. The audience selects the winner through ballot and text in vote.

As dusk settles, Memorial Square transforms. At 9 PM, the annual 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg begins. Using lights, sound, and atmospheric effects, the reenactment vividly portrays the Confederate raid, the ransom demand, and the burning of Chambersburg — followed by the powerful moment of rebirth, when the community rises from the ashes and the light returns to the square. The portrayal remembers both the devastation of 1864 and the extraordinary resilience of the citizens who rebuilt Chambersburg into the thriving town it is today.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau welcomes all to explore Franklin County's history, culture, and community spirit. Learn more at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or call 866.646.8060.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau