The history of the 1864 Burning of Chambersburg inspires 1864 Bourbon--a new spirit by Cold Spring Hollow Distillery.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2026, Franklin County Visitors Bureau remembers the history of July 1864 at the Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg. To honor the resilience, history, and enduring spirit of Chambersburg, Cold Spring Hollow Distillery is offering a special spirit--1864 Bourbon Whiskey. Cold Spring Hollow will be selling 1864 Bourbon throughout the day at Old Market Day and in the evening during the activities of 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg.

Cold Spring Hollow Distillery remembers the Civil War burning of Chambersburg with its newly released 1864 Bourbon Whiskey.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau is pleased to see the support of history and connection to the spirit of the Chambersburg residents, who rebuilt the town after Confederates were order by General Jubal Early to ransom the town for $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Greenbacks. When the ransom demand was not paid, General John McCausland fired the town on July 30, 1864. Chambersburg was established in 1764 and burned in 1864.

The Chambersburg of today grew out of the ashes of the destruction. On July 18, Chambersburg comes to life with history, artisans, music and more. A full day is planned.

Time Activity Location 9:00 AM Old Market Day begins Downtown Streets 9:00 AM–8:00 PM Stars, Stripes & Stitches Quilt Display Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Lobby 11:00 AM–3:00 PM Masonic Temple Open House South Second & Queen Streets 1:00 PM–3:00 PM Dairy Princess & Court — Ice Cream Trail Promotion Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Lobby 4:00 PM–8:00 PM Broad Street Fire Museum Open House Broad Street 5:30 PM–8:30 PM Shane the Balloon Guy & Face Painting (FREE) Adjacent to Courthouse Plaza 5:30 PM Free Horse & Wagon Rides Northeast side of Square 6:00 PM A Conversation with John Brown Courthouse Plaza 6:50 PM What's New at Coldspring Hollow Distillery Courthouse Plaza 6:55 PM (approx.) Remarks from the Coalition to Protect Franklin County Courthouse Plaza 7:00 PM A Cappella & Unplugged Finals Courthouse Plaza 9:00 PM 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg Courthouse Plaza

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau