SEE MONTEREY BECOMES PREFERRED TRAVEL PARTNER OF WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two pillars of Monterey County have teamed up for a new strategic partnership that names See Monterey, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the County of Monterey, as a preferred travel partner of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The new initiative builds on a long-standing partnership between the two organizations and leverages the raceway's role as a cornerstone of Monterey County's tourism industry to advance See Monterey's goal of investing in the managed growth of the destination's tourism economy.

Aligned with Monterey County Tourism 2030 (MCT 2030), See Monterey's long-term strategic roadmap, the partnership underscores the shared commitment to strengthening place-based assets, elevating signature events, and ensuring that tourism delivers both economic and community benefits. By connecting race experiences with the broader destination, See Monterey and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca aim to inspire visitors to stay longer, explore more, and deepen their connection to the region.

"We are delighted to team up with See Monterey to encourage even more people to enjoy Monterey County," said Mel Harder, WeatherTech Raceway president and general manager. "Our breathtaking location and the breadth of things to do in our local area help make Laguna Seca one of the most iconic raceways in the world and See Monterey is the perfect partner to help us highlight this amazing destination."

As part of the official designation, the agreement includes See Monterey's presence on WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca's website, along with other digital media activations, so eventgoers can seamlessly find more information on hotels, restaurants and other activities in the destination to round out their race experience. In addition, on-track signage and brand presence during races and other events will strengthen the connection between the two organizations. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosts events year round, highlighted by a slate of seven major events ranging from the popular Sea Otter Classic to the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale.

"WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is not only a world-class motorsports venue, it's also a crucial part of Monterey County's identity and driver of economic vitality," said Rob O'Keefe, President & CEO of See Monterey. "This partnership reflects our long-term strategic roadmap in action – building on our strengths, elevating signature events, and ensuring that visitors connect race experiences with the incredible diversity of experiences across the destination."

For more information about raceway events, visit weathertechraceway.com . To learn more about See Monterey, visit seemonterey.com

About WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a world-renowned motorsport facility located in Monterey, California, operated and managed by Friends of Laguna Seca, a 501c(3) non-profit. Nestled among scenic hills, it has a rich history of hosting premier racing events, making it a favorite destination for motorsport enthusiasts from around the world. The raceway features challenging turns and elevation changes, including the world-famous Corkscrew, providing a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans. Friends of Laguna Seca is committed to delivering top-tier racing and entertainment experiences year after year. Find out how you can get involved at FriendsOfLagunaSeca.org.

About See Monterey

About See Monterey See Monterey is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the county. See Monterey is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to generate community prosperity and enrich economic vitality for Monterey County through the responsible growth of the tourism economy. In 2024, travel spending in Monterey County was $3.1 billion, supporting nearly 28,000 jobs and generating $310 million in state and local tax revenue that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit www.SeeMonterey.com and follow @SeeMonterey on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE See Monterey