SEE Partners with Howie Mandel on New Capsule Collection

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE, the "go to" locale for eyewear aficionados looking for an eclectic selection of fashion forward eyewear, has partnered with Howie Mandel on a capsule collection of handmade, Italian eyeglass frames. The SEE x Howie Mandel capsule collection will arrive in stores and on the SEE website in early November. The tagline for the collection is "This is Howie SEE."

SEE x Howie Mandel

"I'm so thrilled to be partnering with SEE for my Howie See 2020 collection, which hopefully reflects the perfect vision of fun and style while helping boost mental health in underserved communities," states Howie Mandel. A portion of all sales from the collection will be donated to the Boris L. Henson Foundation. The goal of the foundation goal is to change the way mental health is perceived in the Black community.

"I have always not just admired Howie's incredible wit, but also his deep compassion which always comes along with the causes he puts energy into," explains Richard Golden, SEE's founder and CEO. "Howie has an incredible sense of style and I'm honored by how he's gravitated to our SEE Eyewear brand. We couldn't be more flattered that he wanted to do this collaboration as there isn't anyone more ideal."

The collection includes multiple styles featuring both metal and combinations of metal and acetate. "The highest quality materials were used in the manufacturing of the collection," explains Randal Golden, SEE co-founder and EVP. "All of the pieces are handmade by some of the finest craftsmen in Italy. We collaborated with Howie on these styles that fit his image and signature look perfectly."

Limited Quantity Original Designs, Proudly Family Owned and Operated

"We've spent the last twenty-two years blazing new trails, building an iconic brand and truly changing the way consumers view purchasing unique fashion eyewear," says Golden. "My partner is my brother, Randal, who handles the lab operations and manages the buying process while my son, Seth, is an integral part of the day to day operations of the business. We are proudly family owned and operated and have countless long-term employees who may as well be family themselves," explains Golden.

SEE produces an incredibly limited number of each frame, sometimes only 2 per color for each city or store. "It really is the closest thing to custom eyewear made just for you," adds Golden. "It is ideal for people who want a unique look that no one else will have."

"There are no stores like SEE. We have a talented in-house design team and work with the world's premier artisans from 17 countries around the world with the vast majority coming from Europe to build the best fashion eyewear line on the market."

The Buzz about the Brand

With SEE, shoppers across the country now have access to the frames touted by celebrities and national media outlets. SEE has been featured in Esquire, InStyle, GQ, Marie Claire, Elle, O Magazine, WWD, Essence and countless other fashion digital and print magazines both nationally and internationally. Readers in major publications have consistently voted SEE "Best Eyewear", with SEE amassing 73 "Best Eyewear" nods in readers' polls across the country.

About SEE

SEE (Selective Eyewear Elements) was conceived by optical pioneer, Richard Golden, as a prototype optical boutique with the mission of changing the rules forever by making the purchase of "cool" eyewear a fashionably and economically correct experience.

SEE operates 43 stores nationally, including locations in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach, Boston, San Francisco, Georgetown, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and Charleston, among others. For more information, please visit www.seeeyewear.com.

About the Boris L. Henson Foundation

Founded by actress Taraji P. Henson in honor of her father, The Boris L. Henson Foundation's goal is to change the way mental health is perceived in the Black community. The organization seeks to encourage mental health support in urban schools, increase Black therapists, and reduce the number of people who return to prison after release by offering mental health support to formerly incarcerated people. Current programs include COVID-19 free virtual therapy support as well as their ongoing rounds of free online therapy.

