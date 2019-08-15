SEE Shareholder Alert: Research Firm Accuses Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Of Abusing Non-GAAP Measures

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) of the firm's ongoing investigation of possible disclosure violations.

The firm's investigation concerns the veracity of Sealed Air's financial reporting.

On August 15, 2019, research firm Upslope Capital accused Sealed Air of making misleading earnings adjustments. Upslope stated that Sealed Air has inappropriately excluded "costly, never-ending Restructuring Programs," totaling more than $500 million from its non-GAAP financials. Upslope concluded, "Underneath all the adjustments, SEE has not performed well - even in good economic times." Based on this news, shares of Sealed Air traded down significantly on August 15, 2019.

Upslope's report is the latest in a slew of recent news concerning Sealed Air's questionable accounting practices. On June 20, 2019, Sealed Air terminated CFO Bill Stiehl for cause. Stiehl's firing followed the company's audit committee's completion of an internal investigation. The internal investigation commenced after the SEC slapped two subpoenas on Sealed Air. The SEC's investigation, which remains ongoing, concerns the Company's (i) accounting for income taxes, financial reporting and disclosures and (ii) the selection of its audit firm along with the actual independence of that firm.

On August 2, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had received a separate subpoena from the DOJ, indicating Sealed Air may face criminal charges.

Finally, on August 14, 2019, Sealed Air abruptly terminated long-time auditor Ernst & Young.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the Company may have misled investors concerning the Company's previously reported financial results," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

