'See Sound Differently,' take the #MillionEar Challenge to protect your hearing this Better Hearing & Speech Month

Did you know more than 1 billion young people (12-35 years) are at risk of hearing loss due to recreational exposure to loud sounds?1 On May 1, watch the "See Sound Differently" video to learn how everyday noise exposure can impact the state of one's hearing health. After watching the video, Cochlear invites viewers to visit www.MillionEarChallenge.com and complete a hearing assessment to understand the status of your or a loved one's hearing health. Helpful resources will be available following the assessment to assist those who may have a hearing loss and need to seek further screening.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the impact of hearing loss is substantial around the world and in the United States. Hearing loss affects 466 million people worldwide and almost 50 million Americans.1,2 By 2050, it is estimated that over 900 million people – one in every ten people – will have disabling hearing loss across the globe.1

"The continued rise of hearing loss is staggering, and the WHO suggests half of all cases of hearing loss can be prevented," said Tony Manna, President, Cochlear Americas. "At Cochlear, we are committed to raising awareness about hearing health and hearing loss prevention, educating people about the innovative technology available to treat hearing loss, and funding hearing loss research to help address this global public health issue. We want everyone to live a full life and hear the sounds that fill them for a lifetime."

Once 1 million ears are informed about the importance of hearing health, Cochlear will contribute $30,000 to Hearing Health Foundation's ERG program, which annually awards grants to up-and-coming scientists who research under-funded and under-researched hearing disorders. For 12 years, the ERG program has helped propel innovative research and the careers of tomorrow's hearing health innovators.

"Awareness is at the heart of Hearing Health Foundation's efforts to prevent, treat and cure hearing loss," said Nadine Dehgan, Chief Executive Officer, Hearing Health Foundation. "I am deeply grateful Cochlear is committed to raising awareness of hearing loss, which will inspire more to pursue hearing tests and life-changing treatments."

To show support and spread further awareness of the #MillionEar Challenge, limited edition 2018 t-shirts for adults and children are available to order now on www.MillionEarChallenge.com and will be available for ordering throughout the month of May. T-shirts are $18 for adults and $12 for children and are only available to ship to the United States and Canada.

On June 1, Cochlear will share information on its social channels as to whether the #MillionEar Challenge was met and what research will benefit from the funding. Cochlear encourages as many people as possible to get involved in the #MillionEar Challenge to help keep ears safe from noise-induced hearing loss and to raise awareness of hearing health and the need for regular screenings. Participation in the #MillionEar Challenge will impact the lives of ears you care about now and fund groundbreaking hearing research to help many ears in the years to come.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

Cochlear is the global leader in implantable hearing solutions. The company has a global workforce of more than 3,500 people and invests more than AUD$150 million a year in research and development. Products include hearing systems for cochlear implants, bone conduction implants and acoustic implants, which are designed to treat a range of moderate to profound types of hearing loss.

Over 450,000 people of all ages, across more than 100 countries, now hear because of Cochlear.

www.cochlear.com/US

1. Deafness and hearing loss fact sheet [Internet]. World Health Organization; c2018 [cited 5 March 2018]. Available from: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs300/en/.

2. Listen Up! Protect Your Hearing (infographic) [Internet]. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders; c2017 [cited 5 March 2018]. Available from: https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/listen-infographic.

