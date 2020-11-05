See the Light and Destroy COVID-19 with UV Diffusers Ventilation Concept from EffectiV HVAC

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A smarter way of killing and containing airborne viruses, such as COVID-19, through a UVC light ventilation system could offer hope to millions of people worldwide.

UV Diffusers, designed by Canadian-based EffectiV HVAC Inc., are an innovative solution to contain the spread of COVID-19 through ventilation systems using UVC light.

Available Models of UV Diffusers Showcased in Ceiling UV Diffusers Include UVC Air Sterilization

UVC radiation is a well-known disinfectant for air, with the radiation being used effectively for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria.

Based on this, the EffectiV HVAC engineering team behind UV Diffusers have devised a solution that purifies the air around us through combined high-efficiency filtering, sanitizing and diffusion of the air coming from the building ventilation system.

When in operation, the three-in-one solution helps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases in commercial and public buildings.

At the heart of the operation is their unique plenum which integrates ozone-free UV lamps and its design to increase air contact with UVC light - helping to neutralize 100% of COVID-19, Tuberculosis, Legionella and other pathogens.

"Our UV solutions ensure clean and safe air in every room of the building and can sterilize pathogens with an efficiency of up to 100% based on the amount of airflow," said EffectiV HVAC spokesman Frank Godbout.

The UV Diffusers - which can be adapted with various diffuser options - are easy to install and act as a shield against contaminants - offering a short-term solution to the likes of coronavirus strains and slowing down potential outbreaks from viruses of the future.

Their MERV-9 filter also intercepts dust, pollen and other larger particles to supply pure air free of allergens and other irritants.

UV Diffusers can also replace existing diffusers in the whole of the building, or be installed in a single space. And as a bonus, the diffuser solutions are highly efficient, meaning they can reduce energy consumption compared to other ceiling diffusers.

Mr Godbout said their diffusers could be reached from the room and because they are hinged, offer easy access to change the filter and UV lamp. The light bulb has a two-year lifespan with optimal efficiency.

The product has already been endorsed by industry professionals. The PLAY-UV Adjustable Diffuser system was selected by a panel of HVAC experts as one of the AHR Expo 2021 Innovation Awards finalists in the Air Quality category.

He explained that their systems can be installed with the likes of EffectiV HVAC diffusers, AXO high induction and PLAY adjustable diffusers. The result is a faster and more efficient removal of contaminated air and significant improvement of occupants' thermal comfort.

EffectiV HVAC manufactures and supplies high-performance and innovative architectural diffusers to improve ventilation in commercial and institutional buildings. Their products include high induction swirl diffusers, linear diffusers, nozzle jet diffusers, adjustable diffusers, thermodynamic diffusers and constant air volume dampers. They can be found in hundreds of buildings across North America, including office buildings, schools, hospitals, airports, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, factories and more.

Facing the new COVID-19 pandemic, EffectiV HVAC took their diffusers to the next level by integrating filtration and UVC disinfection and devising the UV Diffusers' brand.

For more information about UV Diffusers' solutions, view the website at uvdiffusers.com or the company's website at effectiv-hvac.com.

