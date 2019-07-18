See the World in "20/20": EF Ultimate Break Unveils Semi-Annual Sale Including Steep Discounts on NEW trips to Colombia, Greece, and Italy

BOSTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Ultimate Break (EFUB), a leader in immersive and social group travel tailored exclusively to ages 18-29, announces its much anticipated semi-annual sale starting today to August 1, offering steep discounts on many of its 2020 group tours, including new trips to Colombia, Greece, and Italy!

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to travel and experience the world for anyone 18-29.

The sale features savings up to 10 percent on prices that include flights, transfers, daily breakfast, some dinners, as well as a 24/7 Tour Director. A down payment of just $150 guarantees a reservation and EF's flexible payment plans keep travel attainable for budget-conscious 18-29-year-olds.

Interest Free Payments : Travellers can pay down a trip before departure with easy, interest free payments.

: Travellers can pay down a trip before departure with easy, interest free payments. Travel Now, Pay Later: Alternatively, travellers can finance their trip over a 6, 12, or 18-month period through partner Affirm.

New 2020 Tours on Sale!

With 65+ destinations and itineraries, all designed by EF's international experts (many are in their 20s too!), EF Ultimate Break announces the addition of three new tours. Topping the list is a new trip to Colombia that acquaints a whole new generation with a part of the world once considered "off limits."

Highlights of Colombia (Up to $350 Off)

Once plagued by drug lord high drama, Colombia today is a destination rich with cultural experiences and incredible landscapes.

Start high in the Andes with Bogota , wave to chimps in the rainforest of Chicaque Natural Park, explore the once dangerous neighborhoods in Medellin , and end with Cartagena's world-famous mud baths and beaches.

New tours to Italy and Greece offer a fresh vibe to the "Old World" in 2020.

Greek Islands: Crete Adventure (Up to $200 Off)

Discover Athens' ancient ruins; and the best gyro in the Plaka district. Ferry to Crete , birthplace of Zeus and playground of the Aegean. Tour the 9,000-year-old village of Knossos and Heraklion, namesake of Hercules. Spend nights at hip clubs and restaurants in beach towns.

Tuscany & the Italian Countryside (Up to $200 Off)

Visit iconic cities like Milan and Rome and dive deep into Tuscany's hillside. You'll visit the birthplace of parmesan cheese (Parma), bologna (its namesake), pesto (Cinque Terre), and Montepulciano wine. Don't forget the high fashion shopping too!

Other popular itineraries on sale include:

To see a complete listing of EF Ultimate Break tours visit www.efultimatebreak.com.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-29. With 65+ trips, everything from airfare and accommodations to interest-free payment plans and daily breakfasts are included. As a proud part of EF Education First, EF Ultimate Break draws on over 50 years of EF expertise to add amazing travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF, the world leader in international education, has helped more than 15 million people learn a language, discover the world or earn an academic degree. EF is the first international education company to collaborate with World Animal Protection to ensure travel programs are wildlife friendly and avoid attractions inconsistent with animal welfare policies.

