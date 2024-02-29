SEE Upcoming Event with the Financial Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE (NYSE: SEE) will participate in the following event:

2024 Raymond James 45th Institutional Investors Conference – March 5, 2024, Orlando, FL

11:00 am ET – Fireside chat

Emile Chammas, Interim Co-CEO and COO

Dustin Semach, Interim Co-CEO and CFO

Presentation will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on SEE's Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors .

About SEE

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

www.sealedair.com

