See Us Now and Safe House Project Unite to Launch "Team Protectors" National Awareness Campaign Addressing Critical Foster Care Housing Shortage

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- See Us Now, a student-led advocacy group, is proud to join forces with Safe House Project to launch "Team Protectors," a National Awareness Campaign that unites youth, foster care, and anti-trafficking organizations to spotlight the critical shortage of safe housing for foster children in the U.S. The lack of stable housing forces thousands of foster children into precarious living situations—sleeping in cars, hotels, and even offices—preventing them from accessing education, mental health care, or medical services. Worse, this instability puts them at significant risk of becoming victims of human trafficking.

An alarming 60% of all children trafficked in the U.S. have had some involvement with the foster care system. More than 20,000 foster children go missing each year, and shockingly, over 33,000 foster children have disappeared without ever being reported missing. The staggering figures highlight an urgent need for systemic reform and better oversight to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable foster children.

The students of See Us Now (SUN) have been tirelessly advocating on Capitol Hill to address this issue. They recently helped pass the Find and Protect Foster Youth Act through the House and Senate, ensuring that states are held accountable for the health and welfare of children in their care. The students congratulate Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Congressman Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) for their leadership in sponsoring this vital legislation.

To further raise awareness, SUN has declared September 22-28th as National Missing and Trafficked Foster Children Awareness Week. As part of this initiative, cities, organizations, and individuals can participate in National Blue Out Day on September 26th by wearing blue and sharing their support on social media using the hashtags #SeeUsNow, #SafeHouseProject, #BlueOut, and #TeamProtectors. These efforts will unite the country in shining a light on the foster care crisis and the dangers posed to vulnerable youth.

The campaign has garnered widespread attention and support, with notable partners including Tiffany Haddish's She Ready Foundation, Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, the United Nations Foundation, and the National Boys and Girls Clubs of America. These organizations are collaborating with SUN and Safe House Project on upcoming initiatives to provide safer housing solutions, advocacy, and resources for foster youth.

In honor of Blue Out Day, iconic landmarks, businesses, and communities across the nation will be lighting up blue, including various city landmarks in Tampa, FL; Niagara Falls in NY; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA; Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware; JL Tower in Anchorage, Alaska; James S. McDonnell Planetarium in St. Louis, MO; Union Street Railroad Bridge in Salem, Oregon; Kia Spire Convention Center in Orlando, FL; State Capitol buildings across the country; and many other locations. Each will turn blue to symbolize solidarity with foster children who have gone missing or fallen victim to trafficking. Together, these efforts aim to drive change and compel states to take immediate action to protect these children.

Communities, schools, businesses, and public figures are encouraged to join the fight by participating in National Blue Out Day on September 26th. Simply wear blue, share your message of support online, and help amplify the conversation about the urgent need for safe housing for foster youth.

For more information about the campaign or to get involved, visit www.teamprotectors.org .

