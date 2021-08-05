SeeCares and Cherre Launch Partnership To Accelerate Commercial Real Estate Underwriting

Together, both companies will offer commercial real estate lenders, borrowers, and investors the best of both worlds, aggregated in-depth market or property research combined with tools that generate full-tailored origination models and professional property or market reports in minutes. Select users of SeeCares' platform will be able to access Cherre's knowledge graph via the company's powerful GraphQL API directly within the SeeCares tool. Select Cherre clients will be able to leverage SeeCares' modeling process directly within the Cherre platform.

SeeCares CEO Moshe Yeli explained, "CRE lenders can now experience the quickest and most efficient underwriting experience known to the industry, using SeeCares. With the addition of Cherre's GraphQL API, users can now access the most accurate information while underwriting loans or opportunities."

Cherre CEO and co-founder L.D. Salmanson added, "I've been fortunate enough to follow SeeCares from the beginning, and am extremely excited to embark on this journey with them. Our mutual customers will now be able to leverage SeeCares' modeling process directly within Cherre's platform."

Cherre seamlessly connects all disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Based on just a rent roll or a T12, the SeeCares platform generates a robust origination model and digital credit memo/OM, saving stakeholders over 80% of the costs and time involved in underwriting a commercial real estate loan.

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

About SeeCares

SeeCares is a technology platform rewriting commercial real estate workflows by cutting out grunt work and increasing efficiency. The tool helps lenders and stakeholders underwrite financing more quickly and confidently, by generating in-depth personalized models and reports (credit memos, OMs) instantly, from just an address and any available internal documents. Fueled by advanced technology, SeeCares cuts the time and costs of underwriting and origination by 80%, while creating an additional layer of accuracy across the entire process.

