Seed & Smith Announces 1 Gram Dart Collaboration with Big Gigantic

To support the launch, Big Gigantic will be celebrating in-store at Seed & Smith's newly opened Louisville flagship location at 1413 Hecla Way in Louisville, Colorado. From 1:00-3:00pm on September 18, the duo will be available to meet fans and autograph all purchased Dart vaporizer pens as well as raffle off two VIP passes to their show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on September 24. The limited-edition strains chosen by Big Gigantic include Gigantic Purple Lemons and Big Orange Creamsicle:

Gigantic Purple Lemons: A bright, citrusy indica-leaning hybrid with deep red grape notes on the back end made from a cross of Purple Punch and Golden Lemons . Relaxing yet stimulating, it's perfect as an after-dinner palate cleanser.

A bright, citrusy indica-leaning hybrid with deep red grape notes on the back end made from a cross of Purple Punch and . Relaxing yet stimulating, it's perfect as an after-dinner palate cleanser. Big Orange Dream: Made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit, this sativa-dominant hybrid produces happy and uplifting, laugh-out-loud effects that help clear the mind.

Big Gigantic founded A Big Gigantic Difference Foundation in 2016 to create positive change in the local Colorado communities through music and art education. Through the initiative, the team has collected thousands of pounds of food, logged hundreds of volunteer hours and produced dozens of volunteer events across the U.S. to date. The foundation partners with a different non-profit organization every year to which a majority of the funds raised are donated for a yearly impact project.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with such renowned and local artists as Big Gigantic to support their non-profit foundation that directly benefits our local communities here in Colorado," said Brooks Lustig, COO of Seed & Smith. "We're big fans of the talented duo and look forward to welcoming them to our new space alongside our enthusiastic customers. We hope they enjoy the special limited-edition strains as much as we do."

"We're excited to bring consumers and our fans these tasty, fruity flavors from Seed & Smith that will go perfectly with our funky, euphoric sound," said Jeremy Salken and Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic. "Seed & Smith's entire operation feels very carefully constructed and their attention to detail leads to making a great, very high quality product. From our perspective, Seed & Smith has the market on vaporizers and pods. It's great to see a local Denver cannabis company grow and we're excited to see their new store in Louisville."

Originally released in 2019, the Seed & Smith Dart is the first pod system using CCELL technology to ensure a premium, flavorful and discreet consumer experience. Sleek and affordable, the Dart works exclusively with Seed & Smith's high potency Dart cartridges that magnetically connect to the vape for a user-friendly device.

Seed & Smith's flagship Louisville dispensary opened on August 28, 2021, featuring a new look for the brand and providing a contemporary retail experience. The front section of the store offers an approachable, lifestyle-focused experience with non-cannabis goods including apparel, coffee table books, high-end smoking accessories and more. The dispensary, located in the back of the store, sells flower, concentrates, infused pre-rolls and edibles.

To learn more about Seed & Smith cannabis and dispensaries, please visit seedandsmith.com or follow us @seedandsmith. To donate to the #ABigGiganticDifference Foundation, please visit www.biggigantic.net/a-big-g-difference.

ABOUT SEED & SMITH

Launched in 2014 and located in Denver, Colorado, Seed & Smith is a cannabis cultivator, concentrate manufacturer and dispensary dedicated to perfecting the craft of producing high-quality cannabis while advancing the industry as a whole. With customizable professionally packaged wholesale cannabis, concentrate and flower products, Seed & Smith meticulously monitors each step of the growing process and produces the most sought-after top shelf product in all dispensaries. The company currently operates across two locations: its original Denver store that opened in 2016 and the new Louisville flagship location that opened in August 2021.

Seed & Smith advocates for a culture of transparency in the cannabis industry by offering tours of its grow operation, extraction lab and packaging facilities. Seed & Smith continues to stay true to its roots: creating exceptional cannabis and demonstrating their passion and process for doing so.

SOURCE Seed & Smith