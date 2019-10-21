Seed & Smith Strikes Partnership with Nonprofit Cannabis Education Hotline Leaf411

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed & Smith, Colorado's leading cultivator, concentrate manufacturer and dispensary dedicated to producing high-quality cannabis, announced today its partnership with cannabis hotline Leaf411. The free hotline is staffed by cannabis-trained registered nurses providing education and directional support to the general public about the safe use of legal cannabis. Seed & Smith is a Founding Member of the nonprofit organization starting this month.

Seed & Smith's latest medical partnership aligns with its corporate mission of complete transparency, education and patient care. Leaf411's consulting nurses undergo a rigorous screening process and are trained extensively on cannabis use and the endocannabinoid system. Seed & Smith will display Leaf411 signage in retail locations, and dispensary budtenders will be able to direct all medical questions relating to cannabis use to Leaf411 nurses.

"A crucial component of advancing the legal cannabis industry is educating our customers about safe and responsible consumption," said Brooks Lustig, CEO of Seed & Smith. "There are still relatively inconsistent resources about cannabis use on the internet, and most doctors are untrained in the field of cannabis usage. Leaf411 is providing an important and accessible resource to consumers interested in engaging with the cannabis market. We're proud to partner with an outstanding advocate for patient health."

"Leaf411 was started because the founders noticed a lack of balanced, transparent and accurate educational resources related to cannabis use," said Jennifer Axcell, COO and Co-Founder of Leaf411. "For new customers, navigating the industry can feel like learning a new language, and our trained nurses are equipped to help all consumers make informed decisions about their medical and recreational use. Our team is grateful to partner with Seed & Smith and the opportunity they have provided us to reach even more cannabis users across the state."

Leaf411 is not an emergency hotline. Consumers experiencing a cannabis-related medical emergency are advised to dial 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

ABOUT SEED & SMITH

Located in Denver, Colorado, Seed & Smith is a cannabis cultivator, concentrate manufacturer and dispensary dedicated to perfecting the craft of producing high-quality cannabis while advancing the industry as a whole. With customizable professionally packaged wholesale cannabis, concentrate and flower products, Seed & Smith meticulously monitors each step of the growing process and produces the most sought-after top shelf product in all dispensaries. Seed & Smith advocates for a culture of transparency in the cannabis industry by offering tours of the grow operation, extraction lab and packaging facilities. Seed & Smith continues to stay true to its roots: creating exceptional cannabis and demonstrating their passion and process for doing so.

ABOUT LEAF411

Leaf411 is a nonprofit cannabis-trained nurse hotline aimed to help communities access balanced education about legal cannabis use while improving public perception of the cannabis industry. Consulting nurses are extensively trained in the physical and psychological side effects associated with cannabis and hemp consumption. Leaf411 is a free resource for people to call and speak directly to a medical professional that can point them in the right direction.

