Seed (Genetically Modified & Conventional) Market - Global Forecast to 2025
Nov 08, 2019, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Market by Type (Genetically Modified & Conventional), Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seed market size is estimated to be valued at USD 55.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 86.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.6%.
Factors such as the increasing application of cereals & grains in the feed, food, and biofuels industry alongside growing technological advancements such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds are propelling the growth of the seeds industry.
Cereals & grains is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
Cereals & grains is projected to hold the largest seed market share since it is consumed on a large scale as a staple food. It is also being used in the food processing and feed industries. Some of the large producers such as China, India, US, and Brazil are catering to the growing international demand for cereal crops such as rice and corn. An increase in the adoption of genetically modified seeds in corn is also one of the key factors for the growth of the cereals & grains segment.
The conventional segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
By type, the seeds industry is segmented into conventional and genetically modified. With the increasing popularity of organic foods, the demand for conventional seeds is growing in the market. Many companies are looking at making effective use of hybrids which would be able to provide similar characteristic traits as genetically modified seeds.
North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the seed market
In 2019, North America is estimated to account for the largest market. Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major seed producers in the world. The region is also a host to some leading players in the seeds business such as Monsanto (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), and Land O' Lakes (US).
Leading players profiled in this report
- BASF (Germany)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- KWS SAAT SE (Germany)
- Land O' Lakes (US)
- Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)
- Groupe Limagrain (France)
- Corteva Agriscience (US)
- United Phosphorous Limited (India)
- DLF (Denmark)
- Longping Hi-tech (China)
- Rallis India Limited (India)
- Enza Zaden (The Netherlands)
- Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan)
- Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands)
Market Overview
Macroeconomic Indicators
- Growth in the Usage of Commercial Seeds
- Increase in Pesticide Usage at the Global Level
- Growth in Market Demand for High-Value and Industrial Crops
Drivers
- Rise in the Seed Replacement Rate
- Growth in Usage of Oilseeds By Animal Feed Manufacturers
- Increase in Demand From the Biofuel Sector
- High Demand for Protein Meals
Restraints
- Uncertainty in Climatic Conditions
- Price Fluctuations in Oilseeds
- Low Yield of Crops in Under-Irrigated Areas
Opportunities
- Demand for Healthy and Organic Processed Products
- Public-Private Partnerships in Varietal Development
- Molecular Breeding in Seeds
Challenges
- Unorganized New Entrants With Low Profit to Cost Ratio
- Post-Harvest Management in Developing Countries
- Commercialization of Fake Hybrid Seeds and Counterfeit of Products
