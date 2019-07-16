Seed Health Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) announced today the addition of Seed Health to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products. This new addition brings MTIG's membership to four companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products.

Seed Health is a microbial sciences company pioneering applications of bacteria to impact human and environmental health.

"Seed Health's commitment to innovation and the development of microbial interventions that may become or replace primary standards of care for unmet medical needs makes the company a valuable partner in MTIG's mission to accelerate microbiome therapeutic development as a radical new approach to medicine," said Ken Blount, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Rebiotix, Inc. and Chairman of MTIG.

"Microbiome science is progressing scientifically and clinically at a rapid pace. While the field began with correlative data sets associating different microbes with disease states, we are beginning to successfully translate these findings into safe and effective treatments with defined biological activity," said Raja Dhir, co-Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of Seed Health. "We look forward to engaging with policymakers and agencies to realize the full potential of living medicines to prevent or treat disease and impact lives around the world."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here.

About Seed Health

Seed Health is a microbial sciences company pioneering applications of bacteria to impact human and environmental health. In collaboration with leading academic partners, Seed Health's foundry model accelerates breakthrough science to develop live biotherapeutics and innovations for consumer health.

The portfolio targets some of the most pressing, pervasive conditions for which microbes can become or replace the primary standard of care.

For more information, visit: www.seedhealth.com

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of four microbiome therapeutics companies: Rebiotix, Inc., Seed Health, Seres Therapeutics and Vedanta Biosciences.

For more information, visit: www.microbiometig.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

SOURCE Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG)

Related Links

http://www.microbiometig.org

