Seed Junky Genetics Announces Exclusive Illinois Licensing Agreement with Echelon Grow

New Partnership Establishes Echelon Grow as Sole Authorized Illinois Operator, Expanding Seed Junky's Regional Licensing Model

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Junky Genetics today announced an exclusive IP licensing agreement with Echelon Grow, designating the company as Seed Junky's authorized operator in Illinois for cultivation, processing, packaging, and statewide distribution within the state's regulated market.

This partnership advances Seed Junky's global licensing model, through which the company partners with established operators to maintain brand consistency, quality standards, and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Seed Junky will provide proprietary intellectual property, operational protocols, and quality assurance frameworks. Post this

Seed Junky will provide proprietary intellectual property, operational protocols, and quality assurance frameworks. Echelon Grow will execute cultivation, production, and distribution across its Illinois infrastructure. Information on Seed Junky Genetics is available at SeedJunky.com.

Advancing a Global BrandStrategy

Seed Junky operates through a selective partnership structure that prioritizes long-term collaboration with experienced operators capable of executing at scale while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

Echelon Grow was selected following a comprehensive evaluation of its cultivation infrastructure, executive leadership, regulatory compliance record, and demonstrated capacity for large-scale operations. The company's established presence across the Illinois ecosystem, and its commitment to disciplined production practices were key factors in its selection.

The collaboration encompasses access to proprietary genetics, cultivation support, standardized operating procedures, and ongoing operational alignment designed to ensure product quality and brand integrity throughout the Illinois market.

"We evaluate potential partners on their operational discipline, infrastructure quality, and a demonstrated commitment to compliance," said JBeezy, Founder of Seed Junky Genetics. "Illinois represents a key market for us, and Echelon Grow provides a direct link to the state's retail landscape, backed by the operational excellence and regulatory track record that our business model requires."

Strengthening Market Presence in Illinois

The partnership reflects both companies' emphasis on sustainable growth through operational execution rather than rapid commercialization.

By combining Seed Junky's intellectual property portfolio and brand standards with Echelon Grow established Illinois operations, the collaboration is designed to support disciplined regional expansion and long-term value creation.

"Echelon aspires to define excellence in the quality and variety of cannabis we produce," said Chris Mayer, Founder of Echelon Grow. "Seed Junky's extensive collection of proprietary genetics is unmatched, and their commitment to continuous research and development ensures they will remain at the forefront of the Cannabis industry. This agreement cements our shared commitment to Illinois consumers."

About Seed Junky Genetics

Seed Junky Genetics is a brand with over two decades of experience in plant genetics research, cultivation methodology development, and operational collaboration across regulated markets. The company partners with select licensed operators domestically and internationally through a structured regional licensing model designed to support brand consistency, quality assurance, and long-term market growth.

About Echelon Grow Cannabis

Echelon Grow emerged from a profound passion for horticulture and a dedication to artisanal cannabis cultivation at scale. Founded by Chris Mayer, a visionary with a proven track record in the industry, Echelon Grow builds upon his legacy of technical innovation and his experience in supporting cannabis facilities for growers nationwide.

SOURCE Seed Junky Genetics