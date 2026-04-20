Seed Junky Genetics Founder JBeezy Announces Return of the MINNTZ® Brand

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Junky Genetics Founder JBeezy today announced an exclusive partnership with Michigan-based HNG Solutions, LLC to release 20+ MINNTZ® strains to dispensaries across California, Michigan, New Mexico and Florida.

MINNTZ® originally earned a reputation for high quality drops with strains like The Soap, and Jealousy, becoming a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. The brand now returns as a fully independent line under the Seed Junky - HNG partnership with a renewed focus on genetic integrity, product consistency, quality, and flavor.

The Flex is the Flavor

Launching in force, the new MINNTZ® line includes a range of highly anticipated releases, including B-52, Grape Slurpz, Giraffe P, Jungle Juice, Cherry Slurpz, Blue Slurpz, Yuzu, Honey Dew, POPZ 41, Larry Legend, Blue Zushi, Lemon Drip, 38 Special, Pina Colada, Zandy, Blue Nerdz, Dubai Barz, Rainbow Marker, Gunn Powder, and Tinniz.

These releases reflect Seed Junky Genetics' continued focus on strain development and flavor profiles. "Bringing MINNTZ® back to customers nationwide requires great cultivators, effective distributors, and dispensaries with a commitment to those they serve," said JBeezy. "We are focused on working with operators who can execute at a high level and deliver consistent product to consumers across every market we enter."

SOURCE Seed Junky Genetics