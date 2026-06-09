Seed Junky Genetics Expands into Europe Through Strategic Partnership with Green Success Group

Coordinated launch across Germany and the United Kingdom introduces exclusive Seed Junky genetics into the rapidly growing German and United Kingdom medical cannabis markets

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Junky Genetics, a globally recognized cannabis genetics and intellectual property company, is expanding into the European medical cannabis market through a strategic partnership with Green Success Group, with a coordinated launch across Germany and the United Kingdom.

The partnership represents a major milestone in Seed Junky's global licensing strategy, bringing some of the company's most sought-after genetics into two key regulated medical cannabis markets in Europe through a compliant, scalable infrastructure built for long-term growth.

By combining Seed Junky's proprietary genetics and brand standards with Green Success Group's expanding operational network, the collaboration establishes a foundation for premium Seed Junky genetics to enter the German and United Kingdom medical markets while maintaining the quality, authenticity, and cultivation standards that have defined the Seed Junky brand.

A Coordinated European Rollout

The launch is being activated across Germany and the United Kingdom through Green Success Group's integrated infrastructure, which currently operates across Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia.

This dual-market rollout positions Seed Junky at the forefront of Europe's rapidly evolving medical cannabis industry and marks the beginning of a broader international expansion strategy designed to bring elite cannabis genetics into regulated markets worldwide.

Introducing Exclusive Genetics to the European Market

The initial European release will feature three flagship Seed Junky strains -- Zebra Ztripez, Mango Fruz, and Scented Marker. Additional strain launches are contemplated as part of an anticipated pipeline for these markets.

The partnership will introduce genetics sourced from Seed Junky's extensive genetic library into regulated production environments, reinforcing Seed Junky's commitment to preserving genetic integrity and product quality as the company expands globally.

Building the Future of Regulated Cannabis Distribution

Green Success Group has built an infrastructure platform designed to connect genetics, cultivation, distribution, and patient access across regulated medical cannabis markets. Through its integrated operational model, the company supports compliant market entry and scalable expansion. Green Success will launch ZAZA Germany, the patient access and telemedicine platform powering the next phase of growth, this year at Mary Jane Berlin.

Together, Seed Junky Genetics and Green Success Group are helping shape a new operating model for the cannabis industry -- one that bridges premium cannabis genetics with regulated medical systems in a way that is scalable, compliant, and built for the future.

Founder Perspectives

"Expansion into Europe is an important step for Seed Junky and part of a much bigger long-term vision for the brand," said JBeezy, Founder of Seed Junky Genetics. "We've always focused on building real genetics the right way, and when we expand into new markets, we want to do it with partners who understand quality, execution, and the importance of protecting the integrity of the product. Green Success brings that structure, and this is only the beginning of what we're building together."

"We see tremendous opportunity in bringing premium cannabis genetics into regulated medical markets across Europe," said Yuval Soiref, Founder of Green Success Group. "Seed Junky is one of the most respected genetics brands in the world, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to building scalable, compliant infrastructure across Europe's regulated medical markets."

About Seed Junky Genetics

Seed Junky Genetics is a cannabis brand with more than two decades of experience in plant genetics, cultivation methodology, and operations across regulated markets. The company partners with licensed operators globally through a structured regional licensing model designed to support consistent quality and long-term market development.

About Green Success Group

Green Success Group is a European cannabis infrastructure platform connecting global genetics, licensed production, distribution networks, and patient access across regulated medical markets. Green Success Group was among the first companies to launch a major American cannabis brand into both the German and United Kingdom medical cannabis markets and has commercialized products across regulated medical cannabis markets during the last twelve months. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company connects global genetics, licensed production, distribution networks, pharmacies and patient access channels across Europe and Australia. ZAZA Germany, Green Success's medical platform launching at Mary Jane Berlin, connects telemedicine, patient access, and distribution into a streamlined ecosystem with ZAZA UK launching shortly thereafter.

SOURCE Seed Junky Genetics