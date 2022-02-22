Seed Market in Colombia to grow by USD 41.20 million | Technavio

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The seed market in Colombia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd.

Bayer AG

Columbia Seeds LLC

Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno

Eurosemillas SA

Hazera Seeds Ltd.

Pajonales

Sakata Seed Corp.

Semillas La palma

Syngenta AG

Key Segment Analysis

The seed market share in Colombia by the GM seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. The agricultural biotechnology sector has grown significantly in Columbia. Genetically modified cotton and corn are among the top crops produced. The adoption of GM seeds among farmers has grown considerably over the last few years, as the production of GM seeds involves easier weed management, pest and disease control, enhanced nutritional content, and higher productivity.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing investments in agricultural research is one of the key factors driving the growth of the seed market in Colombia. The advent of biotechnology and different scientific developments, the increasing stronghold of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) over innovations, and a significant expansion of the agricultural inputs market in the country have been encouraging many private companies to invest in agricultural research. Commercial sales of genetically modified seeds have also increased, as they offer various production benefits to cultivators.

The declining availability of arable land will challenge the seed market in Colombia during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in industrialization, urbanization, and demand for energy have led to a decline in arable land and its diversion to other purposes, such as construction. Moreover, soil erosion and land pollution in the past decades have reduced the quality and capability of agricultural land to grow crops, which is contributing to the decline in the amount of arable land.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist seed market growth in Colombia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the seed market size in Colombia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seed market in Colombia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seed market vendors in Colombia

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Crop type

Market segments

Comparison by Crop type

Grain and cereal seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fruits and vegetable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Crop type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd.

Bayer AG

Columbia Seeds LLC

Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno

Eurosemillas SA

Hazera Seeds Ltd.

Pajonales

Sakata Seed Corp.

Semillas La palma

Syngenta AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

