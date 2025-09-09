Seed Oil Scout Announces 8 New Seed Oil Safe® Brands

Seed Oil Safe® distinguishes brands with cleaner, healthier products, free of inflammatory seed oils and ultra-processed additives, by Seed Oil Scout, the most comprehensive App to Find Restaurants and Scan Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Oil Safe® , the badge created by the Seed Oil Scout app—which has been downloaded nearly 2 million times —is the most recognizable mark of products free from seed oils and unnecessary additives and introduces eight new brand partners committed to ingredient integrity and clean-label standards. 26 Seed Oil Safe brands are now available to consumers, highlighted in the Seed Oil Scout app, the popular @seedoilscout Instagram account, and Seed Oil Scout weekly newsletter.

The latest brands to earn the Seed Oil Safe® badge include:

Lovebird

Ice Cream For Bears

Alexandrew Family Farm

Roots Farm Fresh

Mangones

Local Revival

Hānai Chips

Sport Drink

These innovative companies are joining a growing movement to eliminate harmful seed oils from consumer products. These oils are often highly processed, stripped of nutrients, high in omega-6, and linked to inflammation and other chronic health issues. By meeting the rigorous standards of the Seed Oil Safe program, these brands make it easier for consumers to identify and trust packaged foods and skincare products that are free from industrial seed oils and other ultra-processed additives.

Seed Oil Safe, launched by the Founder of Seed Oil Scout —the #1 restaurant and product guide for seed-oil-free dining—extends the mission beyond restaurants and into packaged goods. With its growing list of partner brands, Seed Oil Safe helps health-conscious consumers shop smarter at major national retailers like Whole Foods, Costco, and Sprouts and through direct-to-consumer platforms.

The badge not only highlights what's not in the food (like inflammatory oils and mystery additives ), but also celebrates brands that are raising the bar for quality, transparency, and nutritional integrity.

Amid surging consumer demand and a groundswell of forward-thinking brands embracing cleaner standards, Seed Oil Safe is the trusted symbol of integrity for a new generation of transparent, high-quality CPG products.

Download the Seed Oil Scout app now to explore our curated marketplace of trusted brands

About Seed Oil Safe®: Seed Oil Safe is a consumer-first initiative developed by the team behind Seed Oil Scout, the leading app for seed-oil-free dining. Seed Oil Safe helps consumers quickly identify packaged goods made without harmful seed oils or ultra-processed additives through its verification badge and curated app marketplace—the program partners with clean-label brands to drive ingredient transparency and empower real food choices.

