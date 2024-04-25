Seed Paper Bags Bloom as Eco-Conscious Consumers Drive Market to $213.2 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The seed paper bag market is experiencing steady growth, driven by eco-conscious consumers seeking sustainable packaging solutions. These bags offer a practical way to distribute seeds and promote greenery, while also appealing to consumers with limited space for gardening. Explore the market drivers, competitors, and key players' market share in our Free Sample Report.

NEWARK, Del., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed paper bags have become increasingly popular in recent years as environmentally conscious consumers seek practical and sustainable ways to make their surroundings green. These bags are utilized in various individual as well as commercial settings and are particularly useful in the distribution, storage, and packaging of perishable seeds and saplings that can be directly sowed into the earth.

In developed countries where space is limited, these seed bags are also preferred by consumers to practice terrace and vertical farming. This is why the seed paper bag market is on the way to progress at a slow-moving but steady CAGR of 2.70% through 2034, reaching a market valuation of US$ 144.10 million in 2024.

Brands are also making a positive impact on their consumers by investing in eco-friendly packaging materials like these bags. The sales of these bags are also touching the skies among gift shops, where they are used as eco-friendly gift packaging options for small items such as jewelry, cosmetics, or small accessories. All these factors are projected to take the market valuation to US$ 213.20 million by 2034.

"Seed paper bags are very versatile and are used in various industries across sectors. Companies in the packaging industry must recognize this versatility and adaptability to leverage the potential of seed paper bags", says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The pinched bottom open mouth segment dominates the seed paper bag market with a share of 31.40% in 2024.

Based on the material, the brown kraft segment leads the market with a share of 73.20% in 2024.

The market in Thailand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% through 2034.

is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% through 2034. The seed paper bag market in the United Kingdom is estimated to rise at a 3.80% CAGR through 2034.

is estimated to rise at a 3.80% CAGR through 2034. The market in Canada has the potential to increase at a 3.70% CAGR through 2034.

has the potential to increase at a 3.70% CAGR through 2034. India's seed paper bags market is predicted to rise at a 5.70% CAGR through 2034.

seed paper bags market is predicted to rise at a 5.70% CAGR through 2034. The seed paper bag market in China is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

The seed paper bag market is still in its early stages, with only a few companies operating at an international level.

Due to the ongoing sustainability trend among businesses and consumers, the market is expected to have a promising future.

Companies are utilizing seed paper bags as a cost-effective marketing tool to promote their products.

Some of the leading companies in the market include Botanical PaperWorks, Green Field Paper Company, Seed Paper India, Bloomin, EcoEnclose, Plantable Seed Paper, Seeding Square, and Seedlings Cards & Gifts.

Recent Developments:

Sapphire introduced recycled seed bags to tackle pollution in August 2018 , aiming to provide eco-friendly alternatives in fashion.

, aiming to provide eco-friendly alternatives in fashion. Monsanto's AccuSure Seed Count System for Asgrow® Brand Roundup Ready 2 Yield™ soybean seed offered precise seed counts in paper and mini-bulk bags.

Chulalongkorn University and the Royal Forest Department developed bioplastic-coated paper cups to replace plastic seedling bags in October 2019 . These zero-waste cups degrade in soil and serve as eco-friendly seed pots.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

