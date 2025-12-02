SEED SPOT Appoints Shannon McGhee as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Chicago-based leader brings proven record of advancing equitable innovation and entrepreneurship



PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEED SPOT, a national social impact incubator supporting purpose-driven entrepreneurs, announced the appointment of Shannon McGhee as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

McGhee joins SEED SPOT after more than a decade advancing equitable entrepreneurship, innovation, and community-centered economic development. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Programs and Engagement at mHUB, the nation's leading independent hardtech innovation center.

"What really stands out about Shannon is her record of forging strategic cross-sector partnerships that scale high-impact programs," said Sentari Minor, a four-time Inc. 5000 executive at evolvedMD and chair of SEED SPOT's board of directors. "Her commitment to equity in entrepreneurship and her skill in convening donors, industry leaders, and partner organizations to achieve measurable outcomes make her the ideal fit for our next chapter of growth. We are thrilled to welcome her as SEED SPOT's next CEO."

At mHUB, McGhee oversaw programs that supported more than $2.02 billion in capital and $1.96 billion in revenue. Participants in mHUB were awarded 565 patents, launched 1,702 products, and hired 6,809 direct employees. During her tenure, she grew membership by more than 35% and increased participation by companies owned by underrepresented founders by 20% in two years. McGhee said she's thrilled to apply her proven track record to SEED SPOT's programs.

"SEED SPOT's mission reflects my core belief that entrepreneurs, especially those historically excluded from the innovation economy, deserve access to opportunity, resources, and community," said McGhee. "Invention and ownership are two of the most powerful drivers of economic resilience and shared prosperity. I'm honored to lead this incredible team into SEED SPOT's next chapter to unlock even greater impact for founders across the country."

McGhee has held leadership roles in communications, workforce, and economic development at World Business Chicago, Hawthorne Strategy Group, and FleishmanHillard. She has been nationally recognized as one of Crain's Chicago Business "Notable Women in Manufacturing," a "Notable Executive in HR and DEI," and a 2022 Chicago Urban League IMPACT Fellow. She serves on the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning Regional Economy Committee and Cook County Solar Synergy Committee and is a graduate of Butler University's School of Journalism.

McGhee inherits a strong network of SEED SPOT partners, including the Best Buy Foundation, NBA Foundation, EY, Volunteers of America, 92NY, VentureWell, and Comerica. These partners collaborate with SEED SPOT to connect underrepresented entrepreneurs to critical business resources.

SEED SPOT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that educates, accelerates, and invests in diverse entrepreneurs creating solutions to social problems. Since its founding in 2012, SEED SPOT has supported more than 4,600 founders who have generated $447 million in revenue, raised more than $229 million in capital, and created 11,000 jobs across the country. SEED SPOT is committed to equity and economic inclusion, and 83% of those served are from underrepresented communities, 66% are entrepreneurs of color, and 62% are women. Learn more at www.seedspot.org .

