Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique, Function, Formulation, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Formulation, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for seed treatment is estimated at USD 6.1 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027.

The seed protection segment accounted for the highest share by function in the seed treatment market throughout the forecasted period

Seed protection chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, insecticides, and nematicides, are largely used for the seed treatment. Seed protection is a key step in protecting agriculture crops to maximize yield with minimum crop loss. The factors such as ease of handling, and targeted pests are some of the reasons for large market share.

Among the seed protection segment, chemical insecticides and fungicides are major crop protection solutions. Various research and developments are being undertaken with respect to providing tailored solutions for the targeted purpose that are less harmful for the environment.

Seed coating segment, by application technique, is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period

The seed coating method is used to enhance adherence to the seed using a binding agent. Key benefits associated with the seed coating application technique includes germination and seedling emergence, improved flowability and handling of seeds, and protection from plant pathogens and insects. The demand for seed coating will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to the high demand for healthy and high-yielding seeds.

The US is one of the major markets for seed coating and high-volume vegetable crops including carrot, lettuce, celery, onion, pepper, and tomato among others are coated to a significant extent. Additionally, alfalfa and tobacco are two key crops that are largely coated. Further, the emergence of controlled-release technology and its application in crop protection are widening the scope of seed coating among the manufacturers.

The cereals & grains segment, by crop type, is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global seed treatment market

Seed treatment is gaining importance among the cereals & grains growers because of its beneficial nutritional support and better harvest and returns. Cereals & grains have a wide range of applications in food, feed, and industrial applications. Corn is one of the widely used crops for feed as well as industrial applications, which is increasing the usage of seed treatment in corns.

The demand for cereals & grains is witnessing a surge due to their rising use as feed for swine and poultry. Moreover, the industrial application and use of cereals and grains in conventional technologies are substantially increasing in developed countries, further propelling the use of seed treatment in cereals and grains.

Chemical seed treatment segment, by type, is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period

Chemical seed treatment accounted for 80.6% of the seed treatment market share in 2021. Chemical seed treatment is largely used in seed treatments across the globe. Most of the chemical seed treatment uses a combination of active ingredients to offer excellent solutions. Protection against seed rots and other diseases during storage can be managed using chemical seed treatment. Most of the key players in the seed treatment industry offer a broad spectrum of chemical seed treatment products for a wide range of crops.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Seed Treatment Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Seed Treatment Market, by Key Type & Country

4.3 Seed Treatment Market, by Function

4.4 Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation

4.5 Seed Treatment Market, by Type

4.6 Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type

4.7 Seed Treatment Market, by Application Technique

4.8 Seed Treatment Market: Growth Rate of Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.1.1 Growth in the Usage of Commercial Seeds

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Pesticide Trade at the Global Level

5.2.1.3 Rise in Market Demand for High-Value and Industrial Crops

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Demand for a Low-Cost Crop Protection Solution

5.3.1.2 Higher Pursuit of Insurance to Seed Investments

5.3.1.3 Reduced Risk of Exceeding Mrls

5.3.1.4 Need for Soil Replenishment Caused by Limited Crop Rotation Practices

5.3.1.5 Seed Coating Witnesses a High Demand for Commercial Operations

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lower Margins for Key Industrial Crops

5.3.2.2 Varying Government Regulations

5.3.2.3 Existing Ban on Neonicotinoids

5.3.2.4 Limited Shelf Life of the Treated Seeds

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Innovative Combination of Products

5.3.3.2 Increased Application in High-Value Crops

5.3.3.3 Development of Biodegradable Seed Treatment to Protect Biodiversity

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Higher Resistance to Crop Protection Products

5.3.4.2 Unorganized New Entrants with a Low Profit-To-Cost Ratio

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Market Ecosystem

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events

5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Case Studies

5.15.1 Use of Bacillus Strains for the Production of Biofungicides for Longer Shelf Life

5.15.2 Use of Nutrient Technology in Conjunction with Biological Seed Treatment for Improved Crop Yields

5.16 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Seed Treatment Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Seed Treatment Market, by Function

6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

6.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

6.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2 Seed Protection

6.2.1 Seed Protection Involves Precision Targeting, Optimized Chemical Concentration, and Ease of Handling

6.2.2 Chemical Seed Protection

6.2.2.1 Insecticides

6.2.2.1.1 Thiamethoxam

6.2.2.1.2 Imidacloprid

6.2.2.1.3 Clothianidin

6.2.2.1.4 Other Insecticides

6.2.2.2 Fungicides

6.2.2.2.1 Thiram

6.2.2.2.2 Carbendazim

6.2.2.2.3 Tebuconazole

6.2.2.2.4 Other Fungicides

6.2.2.3 Nematicides

6.2.3 Biological Seed Protection

6.2.3.1 Bioinsecticides

6.2.3.2 Biofungicides

6.2.3.3 Bionematicides

6.2.3.3.1 Microbials

6.2.3.3.1.1 Paecilomyces Lilacinus

6.2.3.3.1.2 Bacillus Firmus

6.2.3.3.1.3 Other Microbial Nematicides

6.2.3.3.2 Biochemicals

6.2.3.3.2.1 Plant Extract

6.2.3.3.2.2 Pheromones

6.2.3.3.2.3 Other Biochemicals

6.3 Seed Enhancement

6.3.1 Seed Enhancement Solutions Alter the Seed Physiologically During Sowing by Enhancing the Uniformity of Germination

6.3.2 Biologicals

6.3.2.1 Biofertilizers

6.3.2.2 Biostimulants

6.3.2.3 Plant Growth Regulators

6.3.3 Seed Priming

6.3.4 Seed Disinfection

7 Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation

7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

7.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

7.2 Powder for Dry Seed Treatment (Ds)

7.2.1 Dry Seed Treatment is Often Dusty But Affordable for Small Farmers

7.3 Water-Dispersible Powder for Slurry Seed Treatment (Ws)

7.3.1 Ws Formulations are Preferred in Europe, Particularly in France, for Fungus Management

7.4 Water-Dispersible Granules (Wg)

7.4.1 Wg Granules are Solid, Non Dusty and are Easily Soluble in Water, Making It Convenient for Foliar Spraying Applications

7.5 Water-Soluble Powder (Ss)

7.5.1 Water-Soluble Powders Have Higher Ease of Handling and are Affordable to Small Farmers

7.6 Liquid Solution (Ls)

7.6.1 Liquid Solution Has a Wider Scope of Adoption with the Increase in Demand from Smallholder Farmers

7.7 Emulsion (Es)

7.7.1 Emulsions Witness Higher Demand from Asian Countries Such as China, Japan, and Thailand

7.8 Flowable Concentrate (Fs)

7.8.1 Flowable Concentrates Have Better Water Retention with No Powder or Dust on the Seed

7.9 Capsule Suspension (Cf)

7.9.1 Biological Seed Treatment Has a Wider Scope of Adoption with the Increase in Demand for Organic Products

7.10 Gels (Gf)

7.10.1 Gels are Inert Materials That Find High Demand from Sugarbeet and Other Bulb Farmers

8 Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type

8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario

8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.2 Oilseeds

8.2.1 Soybean

8.2.1.1 Favorable Trade Price-Related Policy to Drive the Demand for Soybean

8.2.2 Canola

8.2.2.1 Canola is Preferred as an Economically Cheaper Alternative to Soybean

8.2.3 Cotton

8.2.3.1 Global Demand for Cotton is on the Rise, Except in Some Asia-Pacific Countries

8.2.4 Sunflower

8.2.4.1 Higher Production of Sunflower is Attributed to the Demand from the Food and Feed Industries

8.2.5 Other Oilseeds

8.3 Cereals & Grains

8.3.1 Corn

8.3.1.1 Companies are Focused on Making Use of a Hybrid Corn to Improve Feed Quality

8.3.2 Wheat

8.3.2.1 Depleting Wheat Inventories to Drive the Need for R&D Activities Focused on the Development of the Hybrid Varieties

8.3.3 Rice

8.3.3.1 Genetically Modified Rice Varieties are Gaining Popularity Among Consumers to Manage Vitamin Deficiencies

8.3.4 Sorghum

8.3.4.1 Sorghum Utilizes Very Low Fertilizer and Irrigation Resources

8.3.5 Barley

8.3.5.1 Barley is Important Among Commercial Trade Crops

8.3.6 Other Cereals & Grains

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Solanaceae

8.4.1.1 Solanaceae Ingredients Have Been Gaining Importance in the Processed Food Industry for Their Nutritional Properties

8.4.2 Cucurbits

8.4.2.1 Seedless Hybrid Varieties of Cucumbers Can be Used for Polyhouse Cultivation in Various Asian Countries

8.4.3 Brassicas

8.4.3.1 Reduced Feed Costs Make Brassicas an Economical Option for Feed Manufacturers

8.4.4 Leafy Vegetables

8.4.4.1 Introduction of Small Varieties Has Allowed Improvement in Yield for Leafy Vegetables

8.4.5 Root & Bulb Vegetables

8.4.5.1 Onions are Among the Largest Domestically Consumed Vegetable Crops

8.5 Other Crop Types

8.5.1 Alfalfa

8.5.2 Flower Seeds

8.5.3 Turfgrass

8.5.4 Forage

8.5.4.1 Hydroponic Methods in Fodder Crops to Reduce Feed Costs

9 Seed Treatment Market, by Type

10 Seed Treatment Market, by Application Technique

11 Seed Treatment Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Syngenta

13.1.2 Basf

13.1.3 Corteva Agriscience

13.1.4 Upl Ltd.

13.1.5 Fmc Corporation

13.1.6 Solvay

13.1.7 Novozymes A/S

13.1.8 Adama Ltd.

13.1.9 Eastman Chemicals Ltd.

13.1.10 Bayer Ag

13.1.11 Nufarm

13.1.12 Croda International plc

13.1.13 Plant Health Care

13.1.14 Certis Europe

13.1.15 Verdesian Life Sciences

13.1.16 Agrauxine

13.1.17 Rizobacter

13.1.18 Bioworks Inc.

13.1.19 Sumitomo Chemical

13.1.20 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

13.1.21 Rallis India Limited

13.1.22 H&T

13.1.23 Hello Nature!

13.1.24 Koppert

13.1.25 Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

