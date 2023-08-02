Seed Treatment Market to grow by USD 3,063.64 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising awareness regarding seed-applied technologies drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seed treatment market is set to grow by USD 3,063.64 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising awareness regarding seed-applied technologies is driving market growth. The increasing demand for food is coinciding with a decline in per capita arable land availability, primarily due to population growth and urbanization. To enhance the efficiency of their farmlands, farmers are focusing on developing techniques like high-yield hybrid seeds for progressive food production. The utilization of treated seeds with extended shelf life and good quality becomes essential in this context. Government awareness programs, such as the India Seed Treatment Campaign, are also contributing to the growth of the seed treatment market during the forecast period. To tackle the challenges posed by limited land availability, vendors are continuously introducing high-yield hybrid seeds. In China, there is a particular emphasis on increasing yields per hectare through the introduction of new varieties that offer higher yields while requiring reduced water, fertilizers, and other inputs, and are more resistant to droughts, heat, submersions, pests, and diseases. Consequently, the combination of declining arable land and the development of treated crops is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seed Treatment Market 2023-2027

The seed treatment market covers the following areas:

Seed Treatment Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The traditional strategies aimed towards developing innovative seed treatment products are an emerging trend in the seed treatment market. Key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to expand their market presence and gain significant market shares. Both international and locally active players operate in the market under consideration. However, the prominent players strategically prioritize acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their position in the global seed treatment market. The partnership with Albaugh LLC, for instance, enables them to expand their portfolio of customized seed treatments, demonstrating their commitment to product innovation. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global seed treatment market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The ban on chemical-based seed treatment solutions is a major challenge hindering market growth. Farmers and their families face significant risks of traditional pesticide-related diseases, including multiple chemical sensitivity, which can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, cardiovascular issues, and muscle and joint pain. As a result, various chemicals used for seed treatment have been banned. The forecast period may see a hindered growth of the market in focus due to the increasing prohibition of chemical-based seed treatment solutions.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Seed Treatment Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by crop type (oilseeds, cereals and grains, and fruits and vegetables), type (chemical and non-chemical), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The oilseeds segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In the past 4-5 years, there has been a rising demand for oilseeds like soybean and rapeseed globally. This increasing demand for soybean and cotton seeds, which are among the most consumed crops worldwide, significantly contributes to the growth of the global seed treatment market. To meet the higher demand, oilseed producers have been increasing their productivity, leading to an expansion in the cultivation area for pulses and oilseeds, further driving the growth of the global seed treatment market in the oilseed segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH and Co. KG

Albaugh LLC

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

BioWorks Inc.

Excel Crop Care Ltd.

FMC Corp.

Humintech GmbH

Koch Industries Inc.

MITSUI and CO. LTD.

Novozymes AS

Nufarm Ltd.

OMEX

Plant Health Care Plc

Roquette Freres SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

UPL Ltd.

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

Companies Offerings

AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers seed treatment that helps to boost root development, germination, and uniform emergence.

The company offers seed treatment that helps to boost root development, germination, and uniform emergence. BASF SE - The company offers seed treatment solutions such as corn, soybean, and cereals.

The company offers seed treatment solutions such as corn, soybean, and cereals. Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers seed treatments such as seed polymers and bespoke solutions under its subsidiary Germains Seed Technology.

Seed Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,063.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGLUKON Spezialduenger GmbH and Co. KG, Albaugh LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, BioWorks Inc., Excel Crop Care Ltd., FMC Corp., Humintech GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., MITSUI and CO. LTD., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., OMEX, Plant Health Care Plc, Roquette Freres SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Bayer AG, and Corteva Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

