Seed-X and TomaTech Use AI to Speed Up Breeding of Superior Quality Hybrid Tomatoes

In order to achieve quality traits in vegetables today, many breeders rely mainly on their proprietary breeding expertise and work processes. Seed-X's GeNee Breeder™ is a breakthrough that offers breeders an alternative seed qualification system that analyzes seed images. GeNee Breeder™ provides breeders with a fast, professional and affordable way to capitalize on genetic models that until now have been off-limits to all but the seed industry's biggest players due to lack of relevant genomic information.

"We are excited to offer TomaTech a new way to achieve its breeding targets faster and more cost effectively by significantly shortening their breeding cycle time. This is a key advantage of the GeNee Breeder™ system," said Seed-X CEO, Sarel Ashkenazy.

The pilot program, which will take place in TomaTech's breeding site in Rehovot, in central Israel, will study the variation within each seed population and the prediction accuracy for different types of traits.

About TomaTech

TomaTech is a dynamic and creative tomato seed company, focusing exclusively on the development of innovative, superior quality, hybrid tomatoes. TomaTech uses cutting-edge molecular technology combined with classical breeding techniques to tailor varieties and deliver innovative, productive and flavorful tomatoes that exceed customer expectations.

https://www.tomatech.com/

About Seed-X

Seed-X enables sustainable food security at the seed level by revolutionizing quality control at every stage of the seed/grain value chain - using a powerful combination of AI, deep learning, machine vision and innovative phenotype analysis. https://www.seed-x.com/



The Seed-X technology being used by TomaTech will also be on show at the ISF Conference in Nice on June 3-5.

