Seed Your Future Launches "10 Years, 10 Days, $10K" Campaign to Mark Milestone Anniversary

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Your Future, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring young people to pursue careers in the green industry, today announced the launch of its 10-year anniversary fundraiser, "10 Years, 10 Days, $10K."

In celebration of a decade of impactful work, Seed Your Future is embarking on a 10-day fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $10,000 to support its mission of fostering a deeper appreciation for plants and awareness of horticultural careers. The campaign will run from April 22 to May 1, 2024. Every contribution will directly support the organization's educational programs, resources, and initiatives.

"We are incredibly excited to commemorate this milestone in our organization's journey," said Jazmin Albarran, Executive Director of Seed Your Future. "Over the past 10 years, Seed Your Future has empowered youth to connect with the power of plants and pursue fulfilling careers in horticulture, botany, agriculture, and environmental science. This fundraiser represents our continuing commitment to cultivating a greener, more sustainable future. Together, we can inspire future generations to value and protect our planet."

A cornerstone of Seed Your Future's success has been its commitment to research and collaboration. Through partnerships with Fleishman Hillard and other entities, the organization conducted extensive research to gauge public awareness and perceptions of horticultural careers. The insights gleaned from this research have guided Seed Your Future's strategic direction, enabling it to effectively engage diverse audiences and foster dialogue about opportunities within the green industry.

Initiatives like BLOOM!, launched in 2018, have further amplified Seed Your Future's reach by providing innovative educational resources to millions of students. By showcasing the practical applications of horticulture in everyday life, Seed Your Future has inspired countless individuals to explore careers in this rewarding field.

To learn more about Seed Your Future or make a donation, visit Donate - Seed Your Future.

About Seed Your Future

Established in 2014 with pivotal support from the American Society for Horticultural Science, Longwood Gardens, and Ball Horticultural Company, Seed Your Future is a national movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. By attracting, supporting, and training the next generation of horticulture professionals, Seed Your Future aims to ensure the vibrancy and sustainability of the green industry. For more information, visit SeedYourFuture.org.

SOURCE Seed Your Future