SEEDING JUSTICE MAKES COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FOR OREGON AND PACIFIC NORTHWEST COMMUNITIES IMPACTED BY MULTIPLE CLIMATE BURDENS ON A GLOBAL STAGE AT THE CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE TODAY

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeding Justice's Executive Director, Se-ah-dom Edmo, joins global leaders in expanding the nonprofit organization's commitment to an inclusive green economy focusing on clean energy initiatives created by and for impacted communities.

Click here to watch Seeding Justice's commitment video and learn more.

What: Clinton Global Initiative Who: Se-ah-dom Edmo, Executive Director, Seeding Justice When: September 23, 2024 Where: New York City, New York

Seeding Justice is a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 and is the region's largest funder of grassroots organizing and community-led grantmaking.

We focus our work on frontline communities and use community guidance and leadership to help fund the most critical causes, including a new fund to support a community-centered, clean energy future.

Since 2020, our Community Fund program has granted nearly $34 million to communities across the state through Funds like the Reproductive Health Equity Fund and the Child Care Capacity Building Fund. Seeding Justice is also the founding funder of Oregon Worker Relief, the largest program of its kind in the state, and has supported the dispersal of more than $180 million through the Fund, which helps immigrant Oregonians make ends meet.

SOURCE Seeding Justice