SeedInvest Moves to Miami

MIAMI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeedInvest is excited to announce that it is continuing to expand its geographic footprint and has opened up an office in Miami, Florida. SeedInvest's CEO & Co-Founder, Ryan Feit, has moved to Miami to open the office and will be looking to help support Miami's burgeoning startup hub. SeedInvest's Miami team will be actively focused on sourcing and funding local startups on the SeedInvest platform and finding local organizations to partner with to grow SeedInvest's presence in the region.

"The current energy around the Miami startup scene is contagious and I am thrilled to formally expand SeedInvest's footprint here," said Ryan Feit, CEO & Co-Founder of SeedInvest. "Miami has the potential to become a global tech hub over the next decade and we hope that SeedInvest can help by providing additional funding to local entrepreneurs."

SeedInvest has funded hundreds of startups since inception and boasts a rapidly growing community of over 500,000 investors. SeedInvest is joining many other startups and venture capital firms that have established a Miami presence over the past year, benefitting from the city's enhanced focus on cultivating its thriving innovation and technology ecosystem.

One of SeedInvest's early investors, Melissa Krinzman, Managing Partner at Krillion Ventures , was recently appointed in January by Mayor Francis Suarez as the City of Miami's inaugural Venture Capitalist in Residence to support and accelerate the growth of Miami's tech community. In line with her new role, Melissa is delighted to have SeedInvest expand its presence in Miami.

"I have watched SeedInvest scale rapidly over the past five years to become the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the country. I am confident they will become a key contributor to and resource for Miami's dynamic tech community," said Krinzman.

Companies and organizations looking to partner with SeedInvest can direct all requests to [email protected] . Also, SeedInvest is growing its team and hiring across all functions in Miami. Positions are posted here.

About SeedInvest

SeedInvest is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that provides individual investors with access to vetted startup investment opportunities. SeedInvest was instrumental in the passage of the 2012 JOBS Act, which changed 80-year-old U.S. securities laws to make it possible for entrepreneurs to raise capital over the Internet. SeedInvest has funded over 235 startups and boasts a rapidly growing network of over 500,000 investors and entrepreneurs. SeedInvest has had over 50,000 startups apply to raise capital since inception and has accepted just 1% of those companies to feature on the platform.

