SEEDLIP THE NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRIT AND DORINDA MEDLEY ANSWER THE CALL FOR ELEVATED, FLAVORFUL DRINKS THIS DRY JANUARY

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/seedlip/9377551-en-seedlip-non-alcoholic-spirits-dorinda-medley-dry-january

Launched in celebration of Seedlip's 10-year anniversary, Yeah, It's a Drink redefines what a modern drinking experience truly means, emphasizing sophistication, flavor, presence, and connection over alcohol content. The campaign positions Seedlip as the non-alcoholic spirit of today's social occasions, elevating everything from office happy hours to date nights without compromise.

Building on the momentum of the new campaign, this January, Seedlip brings the modern drink message to life through humorous social-first content. Debuting with a new social video shot in Dorinda's iconic Bluestone Manor, the TV personality humorously shows that even during Dry January, going alcohol-free doesn't mean missing out. Seedlip demonstrates that you can still enjoy drinking occasions with friends, savor flavorful and sophisticated drinks, and fully participate in shared moments, whether celebrating, hosting, or unwinding together.

"Dry January doesn't have to feel boring or restrictive," said Dorinda Medley. "I love that Seedlip offers a cocktail that feels elevated and delicious without compromise. I had so much fun working with the Seedlip team, it felt like a typical catch up with a friend over drinks and I hope it inspires everyone to enjoy their January the same way!"

In addition to this dynamic new content, on Wednesday, January 14th, Seedlip will pop up at The Oculus World Trade Center, one of New York City's busiest transit hubs, serving signature Seedlip cocktails and acting as an emergency bartender for those seeking a sophisticated non-alcoholic option. Just in time for Happy Hour and ahead of what many refer to as quitter's day, the second Friday of the month when many abandon their set new year's resolutions, from 4-7pm ET, the experience will remind commuters headed home from a workday and tourists alike that a great drink is defined by flavor and connection, not by alcohol.

What: Join Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, for the "Thirst Relievers" Dry January Pop-Up featuring complimentary Seedlip cocktails this Dry January.

Join Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, for the "Thirst Relievers" Dry January Pop-Up featuring complimentary Seedlip cocktails this Dry January. When: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 14, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET Where: The Oculus, World Trade Center (185 Greenwich St LL3110, New York, NY 10006)

The Oculus, World Trade Center Why: To show that Dry January and mindful drinking can still be flavorful, elevated, and social—proving that a drink is defined by flavor, style, and connection, not alcohol content.

"We want to empower consumers by offering more choices during Dry January," said David Crooch, General Manager of Diageo Non-Alcohol Beverages. "We're excited to see mindful drinking gain momentum and non-alcoholic choices expand. The Yeah, It's a Drink campaign and new Dry January programming are reminders that Seedlip stands on its own, not just a substitute. It's about giving people the confidence to make their own choice on what they'd like to drink and helping them feel included in any social moment."

For more information and serves, please visit www.seedlipdrinks.com and follow Instagram and Facebook @seedlipdrinks.

ABOUT SEEDLIP THE NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRIT:

Seedlip changed the social scene and reinvented cocktail culture when founder Ben Branson introduced the pioneering non-alcoholic spirit to the world in 2015. Carefully crafted from selected botanicals and spices, Seedlip brings a perfectly balanced, sophisticated, and flavorful cocktail experience to every occasion. Seedlip is not a gin, vodka, tequila or rum alternative - instead, it's a whole new way of drinking with original and distinct flavors, focused on bringing sophistication and experience to the moments that matter. Calorie-, sugar- and carbohydrate-free, Seedlip cocktails effortlessly offer more taste, balance, and fun to every seat at the table.

Seedlip honors its commitment to nature by donating a portion of its revenue to environmental grassroots charities, including The Ron Finley Project.

Seedlip is available in 700ml (SRP $32.00) as well as a variety of gift packs. Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 18 months and does not require refrigeration.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DELEÓN and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

SOURCE DIAGEO North America