TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use, is pleased to announce that it has brought Snoop Dogg on as its brand ambassador. In this role, Snoop Dogg will partner with Seedo on a variety of platforms to work closely with the company to achieve optimal consumer awareness of this innovative technology.

Seedo Announces Snoop Dogg as Brand Ambassador

Snoop joins this mission driven company to educate consumers on the environmental benefits and social opportunity of Seedo's home and commercial grow technology. Snoop will contribute to a social responsibility program that will be sharing Seedo's growing practices and providing donated Seedo products for local communities, neighborhood organizations, and his community of influencers. This initiative will start in his hometown of Long Beach, CA.

Said Snoop Dogg, "Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I'm all the way down with. Seedo creates cost savings and the opportunity for all people to benefit from agricultural technologies."

"We are honored to partner with an industry icon like Snoop Dogg," said Zohar Levy, CEO of Seedo. "Snoop's vast global following, industry influence and network reach will provide us an invaluable resource for Seedo as we continue to grow. The synergy between Seedo's products and Snoop's platforms is truly natural."

About Seedo

Seedo is an agri-tech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone, from average consumers to large-scale producers, the ability to grow a variety of produce without prior experience or ample space. For more information please visit http://www.seedo.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this release when we discuss the collaboration with Snoop Dogg and its potential benefits. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on August 14, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

Contacts:

Seedo Corp.

+972-77-6149333

info@seedo.com

http://www.seedo.com

SOURCE Seedo Corp.

