Seedo Corp Enters Research Agreement With The Polytechnic University Of Valencia

Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), today announced that it has entered a research agreement with The Polytechnic University of Valencia to develop vertical farming protocols for saffron with Professor Rosa V. Molina . Professor Molina has extensive knowledge in the cultivation of saffron from her university research programs in Spain and will join the scientific committee of the project.

"We are thrilled to work with the Polytechnic University of Valencia and welcome Professor Molina as a research advisor to Seedo Corp," says David Freidenberg, CEO, Seedo Corp. "This research agreement will help us develop an alternative to the traditional agricultural process of growing saffron that is both expensive and labor-intensive. Professor Molina is an expert in saffron cultivation and her knowledge will advance our mission to create a new market for the valuable spice and increase its profitability."

"This is a significant milestone in the rapid growth of our company," says Dr. Gil Feiler, Chairman, Seedo Corp. "As we head into the next phase of our development, Professor Molina's insights and guidance will provide tremendous value and bring us closer than ever to establishing and utilizing the protocols for vertical farming saffron."

The Polytechnic University of Valencia is one of the leading facilities for plant science and agricultural engineering. Professor Molina has spent decades studying saffron growing in an agricultural setting. Her breadth of knowledge is imperative to advance the indoor growing protocols for saffron. Her expert opinion and research findings will support Seedo's future business and operations.

"Saffron production has not changed since the ancient times," says Professor Rosa Molina. It requires intensive hand labor, particularly for flower picking and stigma separation. Only in countries with low labor costs is it possible to maintain traditional cultivation techniques. Mechanization and modernization of saffron cultivation and processing is the only alternative for its persistence in the most economically advanced countries for both culinary and medicinal applications. "Developing the protocols for vertical farming of saffron would lead to more widespread use of this valuable plant and recover saffron cultivation in countries where it has been lost due to high labor costs."

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an aggrotech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

