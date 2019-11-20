Seedo Files Patent for Retail-Focused Device

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use, is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent for a commercial product specifically designed for the retail food space.

The patent application covers technology for a product that is based on Seedo's existing automated AI growing technologies, and is designed to provide solutions to common problems supermarket chains face such as providing a consistent supply of fresh pesticide/insect-free produce with an extended shelf life. The device will also allow for multiple simultaneous growth for a wide variety of fresh greens and vegetables produce.

"We are proud to consistently reinvest in new and important R&D projects such as this," said Seedo CEO Zohar Levy. "The need for innovative in-store supermarket technologies is ever growing due to the constant supply chain issues in both highly populated and isolated areas in the developed world."

About Seedo

Seedo is an Agri-tech company providing automated growing technologies for home and commercial use. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone, from average consumers to large-scale producers, the ability to grow a variety of produce without prior experience or ample space. For more information please visit http://www.seedo.com, the content of which is not part of this press release.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this release when we discuss our patent protection. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to us. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on August 14, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

