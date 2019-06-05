Seedo Partners With Leading Retail Innovation Firm OutForm to Develop Strategic Vision and Partnerships for U.S. Retail Roll Out

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo Corp. - "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company providing the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine for the "at-home agriculture" markets, announced a strategic partnership with OutForm, a future retail company to develop Seedo's retail branding strategy in the U.S. and to optimize Seedo's current U.S. distribution channels and supply chain.

Seedo is a market leading tech company providing the hemp and agriculture industries with the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine. As the company grows its presence in the U.S. and establishes itself as a market leader in the emerging automated home growing vertical, strategic retail branding and distribution partners are critical. This partnership with OutForm, which works with global retail leaders across industries, including Motorola, Dell, Under Armour, Reebok, and more, is set to introduce Seedo to consumers across the country.

OutForm has strategic relationships with the largest retailers in the U.S. including Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, and more. The agency will leverage these relationships and introduce the automated growing vertical and Seedo's home grow system to retailers with an innovative approach focused on strategic branding to reach U.S. customers.

"We are entering a new era of home growing where demand for complete automated grow systems will only continue to increase," said Seedo CEO Zohar Levy. "The U.S. is poised to embrace this new world of agritech, and we're thrilled to partner with OutForm to increase Seedo's exposure and introduce our automated home grow device to mainstream retailers and consumers as we expand our extensive community of customers."

"At Outform, we work with retailers, brands and industry leaders in shaping the future of retail. We believe that future shoppers and retailers are excited from the possibility of self-contained grow box technology that will redefine the promise of fresh and organic! After rigorous market checks, we have found that Seedo has by far the most mature and market ready product in this space," said Outform CEO Ariel Haroush. "We're excited to support Seedo as the market leader in the U.S. as they revolutionize the industry with their self-contained grow box."

As part of Seedo's recent momentum, the company appointed Daniel Birnbaum, CEO of SodaStream, to its board of directors. Mr. Birnbaum's expertise in building global brands will inform the partnership with Outform and the distribution of the commercial product to retailers and consumers around the globe.

About Seedo

Seedo is a market leading high-tech company providing the cannabis and agriculture industries with the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's AI-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone from average consumers to large-scale producers the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. Seedo is a publicly traded company backed by a group of international investors including Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.seedolab.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on May 15th, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

