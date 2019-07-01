Seedo's Initial Pre-sale Customers Report "Outstanding Results" From First Home Grow Cycle

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo Corp. - "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO) - an agritech company providing the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine for the "at-home agriculture" markets as well as commercial scale systems, has received encouraging feedback and positive reviews from customers who have completed their first grow cycle in the machine.

Seedo Review: Brian From LA Shares His Harvest Story Seedo home cultivator yield from the first grow cycle of a presale customer

"The Seedo, it's really a magical process," said Brian, one of Seedo's first pre-sale customers to complete a grow cycle. "I hit a button on my cell phone, close the door and believe it or not, 12 weeks later there are buds to harvest… you get exactly what you want, what can be simpler?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-O6CmhH8pw&feature=youtu.be

Seedo is also continuing its momentous year by delivering home-grow units to pre-sale customers in North America and Europe. The company has been successfully scaling operations and has made major progress in optimizing logistics protocols, providing after-sale customer service and identifying new market opportunities for home-grow and commercial-scale systems. The latest batch of units will allow consumers in the U.S. and Europe to grow their own plants – vegetables, fresh herbs, flowers and hemp – at home.

"We are thrilled by the increasing demand for automated growing technology for a variety of vegetables and herbs, and as a market leader, we are ready to meet customers' needs in the U.S. and Europe," said Zohar Levy, CEO of Seedo. "Last year, we set our sights on new market segments. Now, we're successfully expanding our global footprint and providing lab-grade products to communities across the globe."

Seedo also offers a cloud-enabled mobile and desktop application in tandem with the home-grow machines. The app enables remote monitoring and control of the growing process and technical support for customers.

Seedo is ramping up retail distribution efforts in the U.S. and recently announced a partnership with leading retail innovation firm OutForm to develop a strategic retail branding strategy and optimize Seedo's U.S. distribution channels and supply chain. OutForm - which works with global retail leaders across industries, including Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, and more- is set to introduce Seedo to retailers and consumers across the country.

Seedo is a market leading high-tech company providing the agriculture industry with the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's AI-powered, turnkey systems enable anyone from average consumers to large-scale producers the ability to grow without prior experience or ample space. Seedo is a publicly traded company backed by a group of international investors including Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and is headquartered in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.seedo.com

