SeedPod Cyber and Seceon Join Forces to Offer Cybersecurity Solutions and CyberInsurance Savings for MSP/MSSPs

Seceon's MSP and MSSP Partners Gain Exclusive Cyber Insurance and Unmatched Savings for Excellence in Cybersecurity Standards

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeedPod Cyber, an embedded cyber insurance program for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and their clients, announced today their partnership with Seceon, the pioneer of the first cybersecurity platform that augments and automates security operations services for MSPs, MSSPs and enterprises.

This partnership leverages Seceon's AI and ML-powered aiSIEM, aiXDR, and aiMSSP capabilities, to streamline the cyber insurance application and underwriting process. SeedPod Cyber rewards Seceon partners and clients who meet required cybersecurity controls with robust cyber insurance and savings of up to 30%.

"We're thrilled to be a trusted partner of SeedPod Cyber," states Seceon CEO, Chandra S. Pandey.

"This partnership enables Seceon to offer our MSP/MSSP Partners and their clients comprehensive cyber insurance opportunities, at incredible price discounts when bundled with Seceon platform-based cybersecurity offerings. We look forward to working together to ensure that businesses have the protections and balance-sheet resiliency in the face of the ever-growing threat of sophisticated cyberattack."

"SeedPod Cyber is thrilled to have Seceon as part of our Partner Program," says Seedpod Cyber CEO Doug Kreizberg.

"We are extremely impressed with Seceon Platform and ease of use which is so important in addressing not only hardware and software risks but the human component of risk, as well. We look forward to integrating Seceon's platform into our underwriting processes to help businesses receive the most comprehensive and competitive cyber insurance terms available."

About SeedPod Cyber

SeedPod Cyber is an embedded cyber insurance Managing General Agency that helps MSPs and their clients save money and time on their cyber insurance premiums and provides claims-informed guidance to improve their security posture and ability to compete.

About Seceon

Seceon empowers businesses to combat every cybersecurity challenge: malware, ransomware, brute-force attacks, insider threats, all while ensuring regulatory compliance. Built from the ground up with ML, AI, and dynamic threat models, our platform delivers the functionality NG-SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, NDR, IDS and Threat Intelligence with common context and situational awareness to brings billions of telemetries and IOC's to detect the threats which matters and generate policies to eliminate/contain threats in early stages of attack.

Our flagship platform, OTM, consists of aiSIEM™, aiXDR-Pmax™, aiSecurityCard360, aiSIEM-Cguard™ to provide real-time detection and response capabilities without the burden of agent fatigue and alert overload. Compare our platform against conventional options to witness a revolutionary leap in cybersecurity efficacy, efficiency, operational agility, and product affordability. With over 530 partners, it supports high-margin, efficient security services, automated threat remediation, and continuous compliance for more than 8,200 clients.

