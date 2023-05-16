NEWARK, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS - Access Changes Everything is proud to announce the next installment of its Academic and Student Affairs Panel Discussion series. The upcoming panel will focus on the importance of professional networks in building access to and through careers for young people from marginalized backgrounds. The event, titled "Barriers to the Boardroom: How Corporate Culture Impacts Access To Professional Networks," will take place on May 18, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 5:45 PM EST on Zoom.

SEEDS - Access Changes Everything to Host Panel Discussion on Professional Networks for Marginalized Youth on May 18, 2023, with the following panelists: Sruti Bharat, CEO/Founder at FutureMap; Tim Lewis, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Business Partner at Slalom; Andrew Dobos, Head of HR and Global Head - Belonging, Inclusion & Diversity at Moderna; and Kenyanna Scott Bell, VP, Global Head of Litigation at ADP.

The panel will bring together experts from various sectors to discuss the challenges that marginalized youth face in accessing professional networks and the strategies that can be employed to overcome these barriers. The discussion will explore the role that professional networks play in career development and advancement, as well as the ways in which networks can be built and maintained.

"We are thrilled to host this important conversation on the role of professional networks in building access for marginalized youth," said SEEDS - Access Changes Everything CEO & President, John F. Castano. "Access to professional networks is particularly critical for young people from low-income households to succeed in their careers, and we hope that this panel discussion will provide valuable insights and strategies for building these networks."

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkduCgpzspGdcsqAKn6z-ByDvYgilUmDgR#/registration

About SEEDS - Access Changes Everything

Founded in 1992, SEEDS - Access Changes Everything is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities and breaking down barriers for motivated young students from low-income households. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, SEEDS aims to prepare students of various grade levels for eventual placement into competitive private schools and colleges across the country.

SEEDS has been recognized locally and nationally by leading organizations including the Althea Gibson Foundation, Bank of America, Jersey Cares, Mutual of America, Oprah's Angel Network, the Partnership in Philanthropy, and Rutgers University. In addition, Charity Navigator, an independent evaluator of the financial health and efficiency of nonprofit organizations, has awarded SEEDS four consecutive 4-star ratings, its highest rating.

